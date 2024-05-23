Chelsea’s search for a new manager has already begun, immediately after the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

It seems that the Argentine and the Blues board weren’t quite on the same page throughout his short stint as manager, but one thing is for certain; he got them playing some excellent football towards the end of the season.

Funnily enough, it’s been reported that Todd Boehly is keen to appoint a possession-based manager who prioritises attacking football, which was exactly what Pochettino provided.

Nonetheless, he’s no longer at the club. Here's one candidate who could transform the Chelsea squad, and in particular, Levi Colwill.

Chelsea’s search for a new manager is underway

As per reports in Portugal, Chelsea have included Roberto De Zerbi and Fulham boss Marco Silva on their manager target list.

It's stated that the Brighton manager has been seen for months as a strong option and he's actually already been interviewed by the top dogs at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian could be a genuine option for the Blues, given the fact that the 44-year-old has just left the Amex and will be itching to get back into management in a new environment.

Obviously, as he’s now without a club, the manager is available to join a club free of charge, unlike some other targets who are tied to contracts.

What a Roberto De Zerbi Chelsea team could look like

If you follow the Premier League, you’ll already be well aware of how a De Zerbi-coached side operates.

A focus on ball-playing individuals, who must be able to operate in the tightest of spaces, even inside their own penalty box.

It’s almost guaranteed that when facing a De Zerbi team, the opposition will barely have a sniff off the ball, as shown by his side averaging 60.2% possession this season.

Brighton vs Chelsea 23/24 PL Stats Stats (per game) Brighton Chelsea Goals scored 1.4 2.0 Goals conceded 1.6 1.7 Shots 14.8 14.4 Possession 60.2% 58.9% Corners 5.4 5.3 Accurate passes 551 505 Via Sofascore

De Zerbi’s style of play is very much a high-risk, high-reward strategy, and last season it worked brilliantly, as he led the Seagulls to the Europa League, the first European campaign in the club’s history.

However, one player who would slot into the Italians’ team with ease is Colwill, who already knows exactly what it takes to perform and meet the standards set by the young coach.

The extremely highly-rated defender spent last season on loan at the Amex Stadium, playing 17 times in the Premier League and really thriving in his possession-based 4-2-3-1 setup.

If the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss were to arrive at Stamford Bridge, it’s reasonable to presume that Colwill would feature within his first-choice backline given his technical class, as shown by his 75.5 touches and 59.8 passes per game in the league last season. As we can see from the table below, he was far more assured in possession and was given a greater importance on the South Coast.

Colwill Under De Zerbi vs Pochettino Stats (per game) De Zerbi Pochettino Touches 75.5 62.5 Passes completed 59.8 38.2 Pass accuracy 89% 83% Tackles 0.5 2.1 Duels won 3.8 5 Via Sofascore

Although he’s been classed as a “genius” by analyst Statman Dave, the former Sassuolo boss is an extremely stubborn manager, which can work for or against him at times.

He always demands that his side stick to his principles, regardless of opponent, game state, or score line, which may initially require patience from the Blues faithful.

Some may believe that this is slightly naive and one of the reasons why Brighton have won just once in ten games, but with the right squad, it could prove to be a masterful approach.

Overall, there are risks to signing any manager, in truth, but at least De Zerbi has the mentality to deal with being Chelsea boss, which may not be the case for others.