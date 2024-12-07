Todd Boehly and BlueCo are planning to loan out a "phenomenon" from Chelsea, with both the player and club worried about one thing in regard to his place in Enzo Maresca's first team.

Players who could leave Chelsea soon

As we fast approach the January transfer window, reports suggest the writing is on the wall for a few surplus Chelsea players.

Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is working hard to find a new club next month according to reports this week, with West Ham and Crystal Palace named as potential landing spots in the Premier League.

The former Aston Villa gem has struggled to work his way into Maresca's plans, failing to make a single top-flight appearance this term, and the same can be said for £200,000-per-week defender Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30

Once a captain under previous Chelsea bosses, the England international has been deemed surplus to requirements by Maresca, and it is widely believed Chilwell looks set to leave Stamford Bridge in January.

Cesare Casadei, who worked with Maresca at Leicester City during their push for promotion, is now unfancied by his manager at Chelsea - leading to reports that he could follow Chilwell and Chukwuemeka out of the door.

Juventus and Milan reportedly hold an interest in Casadei as we approach the winter window, so perhaps a move back to his homeland is on the cards for the ex-Inter youngster.

There have even been suggestions this week that Chelsea could offload Axel Disasi in January to free up funds for a move for Benfica starlet Tomas Araujo, so January could be active in terms of player exits.

Chelsea could loan out Estevao Willian in 2025

One certain arrival in 2025 is that of Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian, who Chelsea signed in a deal which could be worth £52 million from Palmeiras in the summer.

The 17-year-old, who's bagged a sensational 13 goals and nine assists in the Brazilian Serie A across 2024, will link up with the Blues in July next year - and is very highly rated by big names like Ronaldo Nazario.

However, while he's set to arrive in west London off the back of excellent form and a glowing reputation, there is a worry behind the scenes that the competition for places will stunt Estevao's minutes.

This is a concern the player and club share, with one Spanish media source claiming that Chelsea are planning to loan Estevao out again once he lands in London from Palmeiras next summer.

The teenage sensation, who his agent, Andre Crury, compared to Lionel Messi, was also been labelled a "phenomenon" and tipped to win the Ballon d'Or one day - so it is imperative that Chelsea don't stunt his growth.

"He’s a real phenomenon," said Crury to AS (via Sport Witness).

"He’s the next Ballon d’Or [winner]. His name is Estevão. He’s very similar to Leo. He has power from set pieces, he is also left-footed. Not physically, because he’s taller, he’s black, but there are things that remind Messi."