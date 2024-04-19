Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly has been dealt a real PSR worry this week as the prospect of a 2024/2025 points deduction gets floated by the media.

June 30 approaching with Chelsea fire-sale possible

The west Londoners have spent £1 billion since Boehly and Clearlake Capital's takeover of the club in 2022, and this could have a major impact as Profit and Sustainability rules dictate clubs can only make a loss of around £105 million over a rolling three-year period.

Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City have already been charged with breaches of PSR, with Sean Dyche's side deducted points as the Premier League clamp down on financial firepower.

Given the sheer amount of money spent by Chelsea on new signings over the last two years, speculation has been rife over whether Mauricio Pochettino's side could suffer the same fate as the aforementioned trio.

Chelsea's most expensive signings of Todd Boehly era Price tag Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Mykhalo Mudryk £88 million Wesley Fofana £72 million Marc Cucurella £58 million

Rival clubs believe Chelsea may have to raise as much as £100 million through player sales by June 30, or risk potential sanctions, and this sentiment is echoed by financial expert Stefan Borson.

"Really, they have to find buyers for Trevoh Chalobah for £20m, Armando Broja for £40m, and Conor Gallagher for £50m," said Borson to talkSPORT.

"It's those sort of deals that need to be done. And by the way, they all need to be done by June 30. That, as we know, is articulated within the Forest decision. There's a whole conversation about how hard it is to sell players in the period before June. The Premier League actually suggested that more or less that it was impossible."

When asked if Chelsea could be in the same predicament as Forest, Everton and Leicester this time next year, Borson responded:

"Yeah. Well, possibly more severe. I think the scale of the losses they're currently forecasting, to me, appear to be vastly in excess of both Everton and Nottingham Forest."

There are a few opportunities for Chelsea to offload unwanted players, like flop striker Romelu Lukaku. Some reports have claimed that the Belgian is attracting real interest from Saudi Arabia. Al-Ittihad are already in contact with Chelsea over signing Lukaku (Rudy Galetti), and they may need deals like this to pull through.

According to Football Insider this week, Chelsea could have points deducted ahead of 2024/2025 following an investigation into their hotel sales.

The club sold hotels as assets for £76.5 million and registered it as profit, allegedly in an attempt to loophole financial regulations and abide by PSR. If they're found guilty of attempting to offset their major losses this way, they may face a points deduction ahead of next season and sanctions akin to that of already-punished clubs.

The sold hotels were also to a sister club, under their ownership, which may not comply with Associated Party Transaction rules.