Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly will be forced to sell a player they valued at £50 million for a seismic discount this summer.

Chelsea players up for sale amid PSR concerns

The west Londoners have just over a month to raise £100 million through player sales, or risk being sanctioned by the Premier League.

That is according to widespread reports, with rival clubs believing Chelsea must source £100 million by June 30 amid their worries surrounding Profit and Sustainability rules. The west Londoners announced a £90.1 million loss in their latest set of financial accounts for 2022/2023, and the Premier League only allows clubs to make a £105 million loss over a rolling three-year period.

After spending over £1 billion on new signings since the summer of 2022, Chelsea are far exceeding the limit, meaning Boehly and co may orchestrate a fire-sale of players to bring in funds.

Chelsea's most expensive signings under Todd Boehly Price tag (via FourFourTwo) Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Mykhailo Mudryk £88 million Wesley Fofana £72 million Marc Cucurella £58 million

Conor Gallagher and Raheem Sterling could be sold by Chelsea, with the former's contract expiring next year and the latter reportedly open to offers from other sides (Simon Phillips).

The English duo are by no means Chelsea's only big names who could be up for grabs, though, as the club have a plethora of players out on loan right now. Romelu Lukaku commands a price tag of around £39 million for interested sides, according to Fabrizio Romano, and he's apparently held talks with clubs in Saudi Arabia already (Rudy Galetti).

The Belgian has spent 2023/2024 on loan at Roma in Serie A, with young Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen also reaching the Champions League final on a temporary stint at Borussia Dortmund.

Maatsen is certain to leave Chelsea permanently this summer, according to another report by Romano, coming after his excellent campaign in the Bundesliga. The 22-year-old is flying under Edin Terzic, but the same definitely cannot be said for striker Armando Broja.

Boehly forced to sell Broja for big discount

The Albanian, who was valued at £50 million in January, has endured a torrid time on loan at Fulham - barely playing a minute behind the in-form Rodrigo Muniz.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Ben Jacobs says Boehly could now be forced to sell Broja at a seismic Chelsea discount - which could even go as low as 50 per cent off.

"I think Chelsea would bite their hand off if a suitor offered £35 million for Amando Broja," said Jacobs.

"And very possibly now will have to consider offers between £25 and £30 million in order to get a permanent sale.

"Maybe they will consider a loan with an option or an obligation, again to bring in some short-term finances and resolve the situation, but it certainly won't be easy to get even the lower end of their original valuation for Broja just because he's not been playing he's not been scoring."