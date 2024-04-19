In recent years, Chelsea have invested heavily in the playing squad to try and close the gap created by the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool over the last couple of seasons.

Huge fees have been splashed on quality players to have an immediate impact on the first-team squad, with players such as Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo both costing the club over £100m - the latter breaking the English transfer record.

Todd Boehly and the club also prioritised the additions of multiple young talents from all over the world, keeping one eye on setting the club up for the future.

The club forked out a combined £29m for Santos youngsters Deivid Washington and Angelo, with the pair, who are both aged 19 or younger, potentially having a huge role to play at the club in the years to come.

The Brazilian duo arrived at Stamford Bridge with a lot of potential, but not half as much as another talent whom the club have forked out a hefty fee on despite his tender age.

Kendry Paez's stats in 2023/24

Although he's only 16 years old, Chelsea will welcome youngster Kendry Paez to Stamford Bridge in 2025, with the attacker joining the club upon his 18th birthday.

The Blues forked out a whopping £17.2m for his signature last year - with Paez becoming one of the most expensive 16-year-olds in the history of football.

It's very rarely you see a player of his age thriving in first-team football, but the Ecuadorian has taken his homeland by storm since making his debut at the age of 15.

So far this season, Paez has two goals in seven appearances, but his tally at senior level is already phenomenal. For his club, Independiente del Valle, he has found the net on seven occasions in 38 outings - an unbelievable return for a youngster.

Although Chelsea fans may have to wait over a year before he arrives in England, they will be rewarded for their patience, with Paez having the ability to be a hero at Stamford Bridge and solve one of the club's biggest issues in the process.

Why Paez could be the future of Chelsea

The "frightening" teenager, as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson, can operate anywhere across the midfield, with his potential allowing the club to save money on any necessary transfers this summer.

Noni Madueke, £89m man Mykhalio Mudryk and Raheem Sterling, who earns £325k-per-week, as per Capology, have all failed to nail down any of the wide positions this season.

The latter has failed to start a single game for the Blues after his embarrassing display against Leicester City in the FA Cup, with Sterling failing to justify any of his extortionate weekly wages.

Boehly has wasted a lot of money on below-par players since he acquired the club. However, it appears as though he's "hit the jackpot", as per Mattinson, with the signing of Paez.

He's currently demonstrating phenomenal ball-carrying and distribution abilities in Ecuador, taking the league by storm despite his tender age.

If he continues on the same trajectory as he currently is, the club will have a seriously good talent on their hands, who has the potential to be a leading figure in the club's revival in the coming years.