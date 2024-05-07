Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly seems to have entered pole position for a £56 million forward signing, and a bid has already gone in pre-summer.

Chelsea making transfer plans amid PSR worries

Much has been made of Chelsea's waning ability to comply with Profit and Sustainability regulations, so much so that there have been suggestions that Mauricio Pochettino's side could have to raise £100 million through player sales by June 30.

However, despite their financial worries and doubts surrounding Pochettino's future at Chelsea after an inconsistent season, Boehly and Chelsea transfer chiefs remain in planning for the 2024/2025 season.

The west Londoners, it is believed, are keen to bring in a world-class striker to add that extra bit of goal threat in the forward areas. Chelsea are targeting Napoli star Victor Osimhen as one option this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has backed that PSR will have a major say on whether they move for the Nigerian.

“I think Chelsea will be there,” the transfer expert said in March (via CaughtOffside).

Chelsea's top scorers in the league this season Goals Cole Palmer 21 Nicolas Jackson 13 Raheem Sterling 6 Conor Gallagher 5 Noni Madueke 5

“The interest is still there. It is really important to understand what is happening; first of all with the FFP situation because Chelsea do not want to overpay, so it is important to know how much the package is going to be for Victor Osimhen.

"We already know about the release clause between €120m-€130m with Napoli so Chelsea and other clubs are waiting to see if Napoli can be flexible but usually with their president, De Laurentiis, it is usually very tough to go there and negotiate, especially for a fantastic player like Victor Osimhen.

“It will then be important to see how much Osimhen wants in terms of salary and his contract. So there are some crucial financial points to sort out before Chelsea can say ‘ok’ and go for Osimhen.”

Chelsea are also eager to bring in more top young talent from across the globe, adding to their large crop of young, exciting signings which have already been made during the Boehly era.

Indeed, another bright starlet attracting their attention is Palmeiras forward Estevao Willian, with reports suggesting recently that Chelsea have been preparing a bid for Estevao.

Chelsea table offer for Estevao as they enter pole position

Now, according to journalist Jorge Nicola on YouTube, relayed by The Chelsea Chronicle, Chelsea's bid worth a total of €65m (£56m) has already gone in for Estevao as they become a "favourite" to sign him.

“I told you a few days ago that there was a big dispute between three English clubs. There is already a favourite. This team is Chelsea, the one that is willing to pay above the 60 million euros release clause," said Nicola.

“Neither Chelsea nor their two English rivals want to pay that fixed €60m for the deal to go through. The idea is to pay a lump sum and the rest in bonuses. And to try and convince Palmeiras to do the deal, Chelsea have already offered €40m in a lump sum and €25m in bonuses.”

Called a "real phenomenon", tipped for the Balon d'Or and likened to Lionel Messi by his agent Andre Crury, this transfer could be an exciting one to watch at Stamford Bridge.