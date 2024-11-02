Under the ownership of Todd Boehly, Chelsea haven’t been afraid to splash the cash, dropping a whopping £1.2b on new additions to take the club back towards the top end of the Premier League.

Such investment has allowed for every area of the pitch to receive massive improvement, with new boss Enzo Maresca reaping the rewards this season as a result.

The Italian currently possesses one of the most impressive front lines in the division, which includes the likes of Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson, with the duo involved in 12 and nine league goals respectively so far this campaign.

Summer additions Pedro Neto and Jason Sancho are also impressive options, whether that be off the bench or from a starting role - adding firepower that the fanbase has desired for many years.

However, they could’ve added another high-profile name into the mix over the summer, but unfortunately were unable to complete a deal for the international talent.

Chelsea’s move for a £100m talent last summer

The Blues have become known for their antics in the transfer window as of late, with the latest window no different.

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge during the off-season, with fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool also in the race for his signature.

The hype around the 23-year-old was understandable given his 22 goal contribution campaign under Eddie Howe, which saw the talent receive a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2024.

However, despite the respective interest, Gordon stayed at St James’ Park, subsequently rewarded with a new contract at the Magpies as a reward for his stellar form.

Howe’s side demanded a huge fee of around £100m to part ways with the Englishman, a fee that Chelsea simply were unwilling to pay despite his impressive record in attacking areas.

However, the club may have made a mistake offloading one player who has been compared to the Newcastle star.

The former Chelsea player who has been compared to Gordon

Cobham academy graduate Callum Hudson-Odoi emerged through the youth levels at Chelsea looking destined for huge things in West London, but unfortunately, injuries ruined his time at his boyhood club.

The 23-year-old made over 120 appearances over a five-year spell in the first-team, but an Achilles problem saw him lose his role in the squad, subsequently joining Nottingham Forest for just £3m back in 2023.

He’s since found his feet in the Premier League once again, scoring nine times in 44 appearances for the Reds, leading to comparisons to Magpies forward Gordon.

According to FBref, Hudson-Odoi has been compared as a similar player to the £100m talent, an understandable observation when comparing their respective stats from the current campaign.

The former Blues ace has averaged more progressive passes and progressive carries per 90 so far this season, whilst also completing nearly two times as many take-ons.

How Hudson-Odoi & Gordon compare in the PL in 2024/25 Statistics Hudson-Odoi Gordon Games played 9 8 Goals & assists 1 2 Progressive carries per 90 5.6 3.7 Progressive passes per 90 2.7 1.2 Shots-on-target per 90 0.7 0.5 Pass accuracy 81% 74% Take-on success 73% 38% Stats via FBref

Chelsea’s decision to offload Hudson-Odoi for just £3m now looks to be a huge lapse in judgement, given his rapid development during his first 12 months at the City Ground.

It could’ve allowed them to save a lorry load of money in attacking areas, whilst also having their own £100m talent given his direct comparison to Gordon.

Therefore, Boehly messed up by selling the winger for just £3m due to his development since moving to join the Tricky Trees, as it suggests that the Blues cashed in on him too quickly.