Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for Europe for next season were dealt another blow as they were hammered 5-0 by rivals Arsenal at The Emirates on Tuesday night.

The Blues, who lost in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday, had the chance to move level on points with Newcastle United in sixth place with a win in North London.

Instead, Mauricio Pochettino's side were swept aside with ease by Mikel Arteta's men, including a brace from former Chelsea man Kai Havertz, and remain in ninth with six matches left to play in the Premier League.

One player who must now be sold by Todd Boehly in the summer after his display against Arsenal, and the general standard of his performances this season, is centre-back Benoit Badiashile.

Benoit Badiashile was worse than Axel Disasi against Arsenal

Whilst neither player covered themselves in glory, Badiashile was the worst of the two centre-backs for Chelsea, as Axel Disasi outperformed him.

Firstly, GOAL reporter Tom Maston handed the left-footed defender a dismal match rating of 2/10, citing his 'abysmal' play in possession and slow reactions to close down opposition attackers, whilst Disasi earned a score of 4/10.

Former Manchester United and England star Rio Ferdinand claimed that Arsenal "destroyed" Badiashile in his post-match analysis for TNT Sports.

Vs Arsenal (23/04/24) Benoit Badiashile Axel Disasi Minutes played 90 90 Duel success rate 57% (4/7) 100% (4/4) Pass accuracy 90% 99% Error led to shot or goal 1 0 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Disasi was far more reliable in possession, did not make any direct errors that led to shots or goals, and was dominant in physical duels, whilst his defensive partner fell short in those metrics.

Badiashile did not cover himself in glory for either of Havertz's goals, with the ball going in behind him for the first and the defender giving him far too much space to find the corner for the second, and allowed Ben White to drift off the back of him for his first.

Why Todd Boehly must cash in on Benoit Badiashile

Italian giants AC Milan were linked with an interest in the French titan earlier this month, and Boehly must take advantage of any potential suitors and sell him this summer.

The 23-year-old dud, who has been an unused substitute in two of the last three matches, has only been handed nine league starts by Pochettino this season, which does not suggest that the Argentine boss trusts him to play regularly at the back.

He has made one error that led to a shot, one that led to a goal, and given away one penalty in those nine starts - one major error every three starts on average.

Badiashile has been at Chelsea for over a year, since his move from Monaco in January of last year, and is yet to prove that he has what it takes to be a top performer in the Premier League.

Therefore, the 2/10 flop, who was just 'destroyed' by Arsenal, should be brutally sold - if Milan act upon their interest - by Boehly to make way for a, hopefully, higher-quality replacement in the summer transfer window,