It has been reported this week that Chelsea chief Todd Boehly is personally setting his sights on a star forward who's been likened to Thierry Henry.

Chelsea transfer targets

The Blues, according to widespread reports over the last month, are said to be targeting a striker for manager Mauricio Pochettino as we head into 2024. Nicolas Jackson has been subject to some criticism since he joined from Villarreal in the summer window, and despite his recent hat-trick against nine-man Tottenham, there could still be concerns over his lack of potency.

Brentford star Ivan Toney is a target for Chelsea to help shore up their options in the forward areas, as per recent rumours, with Napoli star Victor Osimhen on Pochettino's wishlist as well.

Speaking to TNT Sports recently (via TEAMtalk), former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch urged the west Londoners to sign a new forward, claiming Toney in particular would be absolutely perfect for them.

“I like him [Palmer], I think he’s good but I don’t think he’s the answer,” said Crouch.

“I think with Chelsea, as well as they did against Arsenal, I think they need a traditional No.9 – they’ve had Drogba as the main one in recent times but now they’ve been linked with Ivan Toney.

“If they can go out and get him, then that’d be absolutely perfect for them because what they have around that is perfect.”

Veteran defender Thiago Silva will also leave upon the expiry of his contract as things stand, meaning Chelsea are reportedly plotting to sign a replacement for the Brazilian at centre-back.

Boehly personally wants Mbappe

Now, according to TEAMtalk, it is claimed Boehly personally wants Paris-Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, with the World Cup winner's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Chelsea are apparently one of four Premier League sides set to battle for Mbappe, with Newcastle United, Liverpool and Man City displaying a keen interest as well.

Boehly is "eager" on bringing Mbappe to Stamford Bridge next year, with the Frenchman coming as tempting option given he falls into Chelsea's age range and he's a household name.

They're currently yet to make a formal approach as they seek to comply with FFP and Premier League regulations, but Chelsea's intent is apparently there.

This comes as they also chase a "big-money" deal for Osimhen.

Henry-like Mbappe would be quite the coup

The 24-year-old forward has dazzled on the biggest stages in world football for years, with his playing style drawing comparisons to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

“Kylian is someone who looks for the one-v-one, he has a bit of everything,” Belgian right-back Thomas Meunier told reporters in 2021 (via The Mirror). “He makes me think of Thierry Henry.”

Mbappe has scored 12 goals across all competitions this season, ten in Ligue 1 and two in the Champions League.

Mbappe's style of play Counter-attack threat Likes to do lay-offs Like to dribble Does not dive into tackles (via WhoScored)

Signing him on a Bosman would indeed be quite the coup for Boehly, but his wages would be pretty extortionate.