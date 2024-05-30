Todd Boehly’s recruitment record at Chelsea has certainly caught the eye, with close to £1bn spent on transfers since his arrival.

However, the individuals who’ve arrived have been rather hit or miss, particularly for the fees spent to attain them.

This has meant that this summer, some of those recent buys will look to be upgraded, especially with new boss Enzo Maresca arriving very soon.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a Blues transfer target that would suit the Italian's approach perfectly while also potentially becoming his most important player.

Chelsea look for a new number one

According to reports in Italy, Chelsea are keeping an eye on goalkeeper Diogo Costa ahead of a potential move this summer.

The report mentions that the Blues have made an approach for the Porto ace as they look to sign an upgrade on Robert Sanchez.

The Portuguese club will sell Costa at the right price this summer, although at the moment he does reportedly boast a mighty release clause of £85m.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, they will face competition from other Premier League teams, including Manchester City.

Why Diogo Costa would be vital under Maresca

Costa is a name that most avid fans of European football will be aware of, as he’s widely regarded as "one of the best goalkeepers in world football" - a tag he's been provided with by many including journalist Zach Lowy.

The Portuguese shot-stopper has continued to impress this season, not just domestically but also in the Champions League.

At just 24 years of age, the 'keeper has plenty of room for development, yet he’s already showcased his quality over his 33 starts in Liga Portugal, starting in between the sticks for the best defence in the division.

The number 99 is excellent at shot-stopping, hence why he’s been described as "superman” by football scout Jacek Kulig, and he’s always proactive, sweeping behind the backline to prevent the opponent from playing through balls.

Costa vs Sanchez & Petrovic 23/24 League Stats Stats Costa Sanchez Petrovic Clean sheets 13 3 5 Goals prevented 2.49 -0.22 -8.93 Saves (%) (per game) 1.8 (70%) 3.3 (68%) 3.3 (66%) Touches (per game) 40.9 43.6 40.3 Passes completed (per game) 27.6 25.9 23.5 Pass accuracy (per game) 84% 80% 76% Possession lost (per game) 5.7 6.9 7.5 Balls recovered (per game) 7 8.3 6.6 Via Sofascore

However, as you can see above, it’s his ability with the ball at his feet that separates him from most goalkeepers.

Due to Maresca’s approach, which means that his man between the sticks simply has to be comfortable playing out from the back, even under pressure, Costa would be a fantastic buy for Chelsea.

Mads Hermansen took on the role last season at the Foxes, taking 53.8 touches and making 37.2 passes per game; that’s even more passes than Noni Madueke and Mykhaylo Mudryk make combined per game.

Whether it’s passing the ball within his own box, switching the play with a clipped pass to a full-back, or simply going direct, the Portugal number one can do it all and mirror what the Dane produced under the Italian, as shown by his immense pass accuracy.

For context, the Porto academy graduate even registered an assist in the Champions League last season, which highlights his extreme technical ability.

Given that both Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic aren’t the best in possession, the Blues may struggle to adapt to the style of play that the Italian demands.

Therefore, if Costa were to join, he’d surely become their most valuable and important player, as without him, the side wouldn’t function anywhere near as smoothly.

Regardless of whether Costa does sign, Chelsea will be on the lookout for a new stopper, and therefore, surely Boehly must attempt to acquire the best in the business.