Following another season to forget at Stamford Bridge, Todd Boehly and Chelsea have reportedly already turned their attention towards the transfer market and much-needed reinforcements.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues spent big once again last summer, welcoming the likes of Moises Caicedo and Axel Disasi among several others, but have not reaped the rewards. Now a year on and still in mid-table, Mauricio Pochettino and co are back to square one and are left turning to the transfer market once more. With that said, links have already emerged with players such as Benjamin Sesko and Napoli's Victor Osimhen, in two moves that could put an end to Chelsea's attacking woes.

This time around, however, money may prove to be more of an obstacle due to Financial Fair Play rules, with the Blues' mid-table finishes potentially catching up to them.

The budget that is there may well go the way of Athletic Club, meanwhile, as the west London giants eye a move for Nico Williams. According to reports in Spain (via Football365), Boehly and Chelsea are ready to write Williams a blank cheque in pursuit of the winger's signature in the coming months, jumping ahead of Liverpool in the process.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the top young wingers in European football, earning impressive interest as a result, and could now become a vital part of any potential turnaround at Stamford Bridge next season.

What's more, with reports suggesting that Williams' release clause sits at just £43m, Chelsea wouldn't have to break the bank when it comes to transfer fees in a welcome boost for Boehly regarding PSR regulations.

"Incredible" Williams would be an instant upgrade on Sterling

Despite being one of the more senior members of the current Chelsea squad, Raheem Sterling has been among those who have most struggled against the usual expectations. Now 29 years old, the former Manchester City man may find his place under siege if Wiliams walks through the Stamford Bridge doors this summer, given just how impressive the Athletic Club man has been this season.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Nico Williams Raheem Sterling Goals 3 8 Assists 6 4 Key passes 39 26 Expected goals 4.3 6.1 Ball recoveries 99 85

Williams' age means that he still has plenty of room for improvement, too, as his brother Inaki Williams will be well aware of. The Athletic Club forward previously compared himself with his brother, telling AS (via HITC): "Physically I am a bit superior. Even though I am eight years older than him, in the 100 meters I still give him a cramp! But, in one-on-ones, however, he is practically unstoppable.

"(His rise) is incredible. He is showing that he is (improving), he is gaining experience. In front of goal, he is improving a lot. And the truth is, if I were Luis Enrique, I would also call up Nico. He is a talent, a rough diamond that needs to be polished. He has a lot of room for improvement and hopefully he can continue to improve.”

That rise is only likely to continue, so it's just a matter of where he will end up, with Chelsea seemingly ready to offer Williams whatever he desires to complete a move to Stamford Bridge in this summer's transfer window.