Todd Boehly and the wider Chelsea recruitment team are now seriously considering a "high profile" swap deal, as they continue their widely reported battle to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

Palace offer Olise new contract to fend off Chelsea

As reported by Fabrizio Romano this week, the Olise saga has taken yet another twist. Indeed, the reliable transfer journalist broke news that Palace have offered Olise a new contract in an effort to thwart Chelsea, much like they did last summer, but Enzo Maresca's men are still pushing for an agreement and won't give up the chase.

"What I can reveal is that, in the last two days, Crystal Palace have offered Olise a new contract," wrote Romano on his Dailybriefing.

"Olise was also close to joining Chelsea last summer before Palace offered him a new deal, and now this summer they are trying exactly the same strategy. Now it’s up to the player, and Palace have given permission to Chelsea, Newcastle United and Bayern Munich to talk to the player.

Michael Olise's top flight stats for Crystal Palace - 2023/2024 Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 19 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 128 Minutes played 1,278

"At the moment, Chelsea are really pushing and are prepared to pay what Palace want for Olise, and they are also pushing on the player side. Chelsea believe that to agree personal terms with the player will mean getting the deal done.

"Despite Palace offering Olise a new deal, Chelsea are really pushing and insisting and doing their best to land the French winger."

If the 22-year-old puts pen to paper on fresh terms just one year after his last extension, it would be an undoubted blow to Chelsea's transfer plans over Olise, as his current deal is said to contain a complex £60 million exit clause.

The proposed new deal could in theory raise his release clause or just put Palace in an even stronger negotiating position. Depending on the details of Olise's contract offer, Chelsea will be hoping he doesn't sign-off on it, as the Blues seek to back Maresca with the signing of a proven Premier League star.

There have been reports that Chelsea could tempt Palace with player-plus-cash offers for Olise. High-earning winger Raheem Sterling has been floated in Chelsea talks for Olise, according to some media sources, but now another one of Maresca's squad is being mentioned as a possible makeweight.

Chelsea seriously consider Trevoh Chalobah swap deal for Olise

According to GiveMeSport, the player in question is versatile ace Trevoh Chalobah. The Cobham academy ace started 10 of Chelsea's final 15 league games of the 2023/2024 season, after working his way back under Mauricio Pochettino following a first half of the season blighted by injury.

However, Chelsea could still elect to sell the 24-year-old, as per numerous reports in the last few months. Now, GMS state Chelsea are seriously considering a "high profile" Olise swap deal involving Chalobah.

They add that the Englishman may have already played his last game for Chelsea if all goes to plan, but it remains to be seen if this is something Palace boss Oliver Glasner and chairman Steve Parish entertain.