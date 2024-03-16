Todd Boehly reportedly wants to bring another £100m+ player to Chelsea in order to bolster their midfield ranks.

Chelsea's midfield overhaul

Since taking over as the owner of Chelsea, Boehly has spent over £1b in transfer and loan fees in order to 'rebuild' the squad. However, it is evident that his eye-watering spending spree is yet to work in the Blues' favour. Mauricio Pochettino's men find themselves in 11th place, 14 points adrift of the top four spots.

That is despite having one of the most expensive squads (transfer and loan fee wise) in world football.

Last summer alone, Boehly broke the British transfer record in order to pry Moises Caicedo away from Brighton. The Ecuador international was signed for £115m following a stellar season under both Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi.

Despite being just 22-years-old, the defensive-midfielder signed an 8-year deal with the Blues and will be tied down to a contract until he is at least 30-years-old.

This purchase isn't the only eye-watering sum which the American businessman has spent whilst in charge of the West London club. Enzo Fernandez is yet another midfielder who Boehly spent a record fee on. The Argentina international had just come off of a world cup winning campaign and was thrusted into the Premier League by Boehly after being signed for a fee worth £106.8m.

Since his arrival, he has yet to set England's top flight alight, despite playing a total of 57 games and involving himself with 12 goals. Thanks to each of these additions, the Blues now own three of the top five spots for most expensive Premier League arrivals of all time.

Most Expensive Premier League arrivals of all time Moises Caicedo Chelsea £115m Enzo Fernandez Chelsea £106.8m Declan Rice Arsenal £105m Jack Grealish Manchester City £100m Romelu Lukaku Chelsea £97.5m Data via TEAMtalk

The fact that the two most expensive Premier League arrivals of all time have joined the same midfield less than six months apart is quite staggering. However, it seems as if Boehly isn't stopping there as he has his eyes on yet another big name midfielder he'd like to add to his ranks.

The next £100m+ midfielder Chelsea have their eyes on

Indeed, according to reports in Spain, Boehly is now looking at acquiring the services of Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, who the Blues were interested in throughout 2023.

According to a report from AS, Chelsea have 'already tried to close his contract in the past' and are likely to 'return to the fray' in the upcoming summer transfer window. If a deal is to be discussed, it will likely be for no less than what his release clause is worth.

The clause itself is worth £100m but it 'could be extended in three payments of £33m', which makes a deal much more doable for Chelsea to still be able to abide by FPP rulings.

Lastly, the report outlines that the Blues aren't the only Premier League side who are vying for his transfer. Each of Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United would all like to acquire the Brazil international's services this summer.