Chelsea have made contact for a premier European striker as they once again look set to spend big this summer.

Chelsea transfer rumours

Since Todd Boehly took over the Premier League giants, Chelsea have not been shy when it comes to spending big. The 2023 summer transfer window saw them splash out around £500m on players, following on from the 2022 winter window when they paid out around £200m on big names such as Enzo Fernandez.

However, for all their big spending over the last year or so, the Blues are yet to really see results on the pitch. Chelsea missed out on any form of European football last season and will end 2023/24 without any silverware after losing the League Cup final to Liverpool in February.

The west Londoners can still secure a Europa League or Europa Conference League place for 2024/25, but given the history of the club, this is probably not where Todd Boehly wants his team to be. As a result, another hectic transfer window could be around the corner, with a number of names already being touted to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

According to a report earlier this week, Chelsea have five strikers they are looking at ahead of the next transfer window, with RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko, who has a £42m release clause in his current contract, thought to be the main target of those players.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have an eye on Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of the summer transfer window and are interested in signing Palmeiras forward Estevao Willian, who could set the Blues back as much as £65m.

Now, it appears Chelsea are looking to improve their centre-forward department with a major name this summer. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Chelsea are keen on signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen at the end of the season.

Osimhen has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the past few seasons. As a result, it is not a surprise to see Di Marzio claim the Blues are eager to secure his signature and are prepared to offer a fee of around €80-90m (£69-77m) to do so. Chelsea would also be willing to include Romelu Lukaku and a young player in any potential deal to satisfy Napoli.

Osimhen has dominated in Serie A for several years now and has earned the respect of the Italian press. Following a win over Cagliari earlier this season, Corriere dello Sport labelled the hitman "unmarkable" and "a force of nature".

The Nigerian has scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 29 outings across all competitions so far this campaign. Comparatively, Chelsea's current no.9, Nicolas Jackson, has the same amount in 12 more games this season.

Given that Lukaku re-signed for Chelsea for an eye-watering sum of £97.5m in the summer of 2021, allowing the Belgian to move on would be a huge call from Todd Boehly, as this would confirm a massive transfer mistake from the previous regime.

However, there is clearly a need for more experienced heads in this young Blues side, and bringing a proven title winner to Stamford Bridge in Osimhen could be classed as superb business this summer, even at the expense of a near-£100m flop in Lukaku.