As the opening Premier League weekend approaches, Newcastle United are still trying to sign a new central defender. The Magpies get their new season underway this Saturday as they welcome newly promoted Southampton to St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe will be keen for his side to get off to a good start as they look to improve on last season’s standings. However, it appears likely that they will get their new campaign underway without a new central defender as their search continues.

Newcastle continuing Marc Guehi negotiations

It is publicly known that Newcastle are in the market for a new central defender, with their mind on capturing Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi. The Magpies have already seen two bids rejected for Guehi in this transfer window, but that hasn’t stopped the club from making a third offer.

The new bid from Newcastle is said to be worth an initial £55 million, which could rise to £60 million depending on add-ons. In the latest update, the Premier League side are now increasingly confident that their latest offer to sign Guehi will be enough to get a deal over the line.

The two clubs remain in talks about a deal for Guehi, and there is confidence from Newcastle that a deal will be agreed. The 24 year-old would be an excellent addition for Newcastle, given how well the defender has performed for Crystal Palace and for England in this summer’s Euro 2024.

However, the Magpies could still be looking to add another defender to their squad, a player who will be considerably cheaper than Guehi.

Bologna worried Newcastle will hijack Logan Costa deal

Newcastle have already added Lloyd Kelly to their ranks this summer, but their defensive additions may not stop there, as it was reported last week that the Magpies and West Ham United are both keen on Logan Costa of Toulouse.

Serie A side Bologna have also shown an interest in the player but up until now have been put off by the fee. Now, according to Il Resto del Carlino, via Sports Witness, Toulouse would rather deal with Newcastle than Bologna, and are awaiting a "mega offer" from Tyneside.

The Ligue 1 side is said to have received a €15 million (£13m) bid from Bologna, but they are hoping for Eddie Howe’s side to make an offer between €20 million and €25 million. This has resulted in Bologna being worried about a deal being struck for Costa, and they have started to look at alternative targets.

Logan Costa's Ligue 1 stats Apps 37 Goals 1 Assists 1 Stats as per Transfermarkt

It appears at this stage that Newcastle are trying to get a deal over the line for Guehi, but given that Jamal Lascelles and Sven Botman are still out injured, a further depth addition arriving after Guehi shouldn’t be ruled out.