Macron Stadium

Key information about Macron Stadium

Macron Stadium, or the University of Bolton Stadium as it is now known, was built in 1997 and houses League One’s Bolton Wanderers. The ground is located in Horwich in Greater Manchester, around five miles outside of Bolton town centre.

Its current capacity is 28,723 and it has a pitch that measures 105m by 68m. The surface of the pitch is also covered with Desso GrassMaster’s hybrid turf and it has undersoil heating installed with no running track surrounding it.

The record attendance of 28,353 spectators at the Macron Stadium was set on 28 December 2003 when Bolton faced Leicester City in the Premier League.

A history of Macron Stadium

Macron Stadium has been the home of Bolton Wanderers ever since it was built and then opened back in August 1997. Prior to that, they were playing their football at Burnden Park but the ground was already quite dilapidated and simply outdated by that point and the club had to move away from it.

Following the Taylor Report that stated all stadiums in the top two tiers of English football had to be all-seaters, and with Bolton aiming for a promotion from the Third Division, a decision to vacate Burnden Park was made by 1995. Two years later, everything was already set and they could start life anew at Macron Stadium, or rather at Reebok Stadium as it was called back then due to sponsorship reasons.

The first game ever to be played at the ground was a Premiership clash against Everton on 1 September 1997 (0-0). Unfortunately, the game would later be known for all the wrong reasons, despair and controversy due to some refereeing decisions that went the visitors’ way, ultimately becoming a deciding factor in Bolton’s eventual relegation on goal difference come the end of the season.

When it first opened, Macron Stadium had a capacity of 28,723 and that figure holds true to this day. However, the name Reebok Stadium didn’t stick as the fans thought it was too impersonal and that the club only focused on the money. Still, even though it grew on them, the name changed to Macron Stadium in 2014 when Bolton signed a new deal with the Italian company Macron.

At the end of that four-year deal with the Italian sportswear brand, the stadium name was changed once again, this time to be called the University of Bolton Stadium from 2018 onwards as a result of their new partnership with the said University. Interestingly enough, since it was built with the Taylor Report already in mind, the Macron Stadium is an all-seater and is one of the first modern stadiums in the country.

Apart from football, Macron Stadium also hosted concerts, rugby matches, boxing matches, darts competitions and much, much more. It would also host European and international clashes on some occasions.

Tickets to watch Bolton Wanderers at Macron Stadium

All tickets to watch Bolton Wanderers play at Macron Stadium can be found on the club’s official website. The price will vary depending on the age group and the category chosen but the average cost of an adult ticket is between £22 and £35.

The club also offers a season ticket scheme as well as memberships that can get you discounts on every purchase. More information can be found on the aforementioned website.

Related links

https://www.bwfc.co.uk/ – Official website of Bolton Wanderers

https://www.bwfc.co.uk/club/stadium-history/ – The history of Macron Stadium

https://www.bwfc.co.uk/tickets/ – Bolton Wanderers Ticket Office