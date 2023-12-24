Tottenham Hotspur, having welcomed the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario in the summer transfer window, have found themselves competing for a place in the top four once again following a Premier League campaign to forget under Antonio Conte last time out. Ange Postecoglou has been a breath of fresh air, almost instantly making his mark on the Lilywhites.

After a solid start, however, the North London club could now turn their attention to the January transfer window, when they could finally land a replacement for Harry Kane to hand Postecoglou a major boost in pursuit of a Champions League place.

Spurs transfer news

Whilst Spurs have coped well without Kane so far, turning to the ever-reliable Heung-min Son for goals following the departure of their record goalscorer, signing an out-and-out forward could be the open secret to further success for the Lilywhites. The arrival of a forward may allow Son to turn provider out wide rather than being shoehorned in to lead the line at times. And as we've seen in previous years, the January transfer window can help or hinder any side, especially those battling for a top-four place.

With that said, according to The Sun, Serhou Guirassy 'wants' a transfer to Spurs instead of Manchester United in the January transfer window. The Stuttgart striker, who has recently been offered to Spurs, has been in fine form this season, attracting plenty of interest as a result. Given Guirassy's release clause sits at just £15m, a deal next month wouldn't exactly cost Spurs a hefty fee.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Lilywhites pursue the forward with the transfer window fast approaching and Postecoglou's side vying for a Champions League place. If they do step up their interest in Guirassy, though, they'll have the advantage of the forward preferring a move to North London over Old Trafford.

"Strong" Guirassy could complete Spurs

It's easy to spot Spurs' weak points so far this season, with the hole left behind by Kane one that is undeniably playing a part in any struggles that they have endured at times. Guirassy would solve that issue, however. The Bundesliga star has enjoyed a rapid rise in the current campaign and could be a bargain for just £15m. Guirassy's stats, meanwhile, show just how much of an upgrade he'd be on current Spurs forwards Richarlison and Son when it comes to goals.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Serhou Guirassy 17 1 16 22 Heung-min Son 11 4 44 67 Richarlison 5 3 15 20

Given just how many times he's already found the back of the net so far this season, it's no wonder that Guirassy has earned plenty of praise. And that includes from Florian Plettenberg saying via Sky Sports:

"Absolutely. He is very strong physically. He knows how to score and he is known as a leading figure in the dressing room. However, what you do have to say is that it is a very good first season. So, there is a chance it is a one-season wonder but I'm not sure that will be the case. He's a good age, very experienced and very focused. He also has good and tough management in the background."