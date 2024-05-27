Ange Postecoglou could have been handed a major boost in his bid to overhaul the Tottenham squad this summer after it emerged that a top talent is open to a north London move.

Postecoglou eyeing Spurs reinforcements

After a disappointing end to their Premier League season, Tottenham will have to settle for Europa League football next season, and Postecoglou is keen to make changes in his ranks to cater for the added European football. The Spurs boss has already highlighted his desire to add to his attacking ranks this summer, while a new centre-back is also thought to be on the radar.

"It's no secret [we need a new attacker]. You saw the way we finished the season. We obviously lost Richy and Timo as well with injuries but we're fairly light in that area. We started last season with Manor [Solomon] and [Ivan] Perisic and we were quite healthy in that front third in terms of numbers, but as the year went on it became pretty evident that we need to bulk up.

"We're in Europe as well next year so we'll have more games and it's definitely an area of the park we'll need to strengthen. You always understand that things can change really quickly but we've got a plan in place that I'm really comfortable with in terms of incomings and outgoings. Whether that all comes together you just never know but having clarity about what we need to do I think helps the process."

Timo Werner's long-term future at the club remains unclear, while they have also been credited with an interest in Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson Odoi this summer, but a striker is also thought to be high on their wishlist with the likes of Santiago Gimenez and Benjamin Sesko under consideration.

Now, the club have been offered a boost to bring in a new star man to lead the line at Tottenham.

Toney ken on Tottenham move

That comes in the form of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who Thomas Frank has already conceded is likely to leave the Bees this summer as he heads into the final year of his contract with the club.

It was thought that the Englishman would attract attention from London giants Arsenal and Chelsea, but they were put off by Brentford's hefty £100m demands in January and their interest has since cooled.

The striker, dubbed a "monster" by Frank for his ability to play through pain, is now likely to be available for far less than that proposed fee, and Tottenham News report that the Englishman would "jump at the chance" to move to Spurs, with his favoured move to Arsenal now off the table.

How Ivan Toney compares to Tottenham's current strikers 23/24 Ivan Toney Richarlison Heung-Min Son Appearances 17 28 35 Goals 4 11 17 Mins per goal 362.5 135.5 172.6 Shots on target per 90 1.3 1.51 1.17 Aerial duels won % 47% 30.5% 23.8%

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will be able to make an offer that will satisfy Brentford's desire for a big sale, but a move for Toney would certainly bolster their frontline and allow Postecoglou's side to finally replace the focal point of their attack that they lost with Harry Kane's departure.