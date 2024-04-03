All was going well for Everton this season until their financial issues away from the pitch caught up to them to leave Sean Dyche's side to deal with a 10-point deduction, which was eventually reduced to six. Fighting to stay afloat in the Premier League ever since, the Toffees are reportedly set to finally receive some good news.

Everton takeover news

As things stand, Everton sit four points clear of the relegation zone with a game in hand on Burnley in the relegation zone, with Dyche deserving a lot of credit for keeping the Toffees on track even amid off-field issues. Of course, if it wasn't for the six-point deduction, then Everton would be comfortably mid-table and just seven points behind Fulham in 13th, eight points away from Chelsea.

It's a situation that those at Goodison Park will likely have to become familiar with too, according to finance expert Kieran Maguire, who told via Inews when quizzed about the likelihood of Everton being handed a second deduction that it's "pretty inevitable".

So, even if the Toffees avoid the drop this season, they are seemingly likely to have their backs instantly against the wall at the start of the next campaign. But there is still some good news among the negatives.

According to Inews, Everton's takeover by 777 Partners is set to be accepted by the Premier League in the next couple of weeks. This will end an incredibly long wait for the news many thought would come far sooner after Farhad Moshiri reached an agreement over the sale of the club all the way back in September. Now, seven months later, Everton are reportedly finally about to see the takeover given the green light.

The sudden news comes after 777 proved to the Premier League that they could pay back Everton's £150m loan from MSP Sports Capital and fund the finish of the Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Everton must still approach with caution

With another point deduction described as "pretty inevitable" by Maguire, Everton must still approach with caution in the summer transfer market. The last thing they need is to be walking a fine line with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules once again, especially considering that they're on course to maintain their top-flight status in the current campaign.

That said, it could be a summer of departures at Goodison Park. Amadou Onana has been the subject of reported interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United in the last few months in a big-money deal that would ease some of Everton's FFP fears. Meanwhile, Jarrad Branthwaite has even attracted the interest of Real Madrid, according to reports.

Large sales would impact Dyche's side, there's no doubt about that, but it could be a case of needs must if Everton are to balance the books at last. If they then spend that money from the sales wisely, then 777 will be able to hand Dyche a squad capable of survival once again, even if Everton face another frustrating deduction. Either way, the takeover is at least on its way in what is surely the first big step in the right direction.