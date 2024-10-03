Leeds United could have a “quality” player return from injury against Sunderland on Friday evening in the Championship.

Leeds’ injury list growing

The Whites currently have a plethora of first-team players in the treatment room at Thorp Arch, with midfielder Ilia Gruev the latest concern after he went off injured against Norwich City in midweek.

Daniel Farke was already without Dan James, Manor Solomon, Max Wober, Ethan Ampadu and Isaac Schmidt for the trip to Carrow Road, with Leeds coming away with a point following Largie Ramazani’s equaliser.

Teenagers, Charlie Crew, James Debayo and Sam Chambers were all included in the matchday squad as a result of Leeds’ injury crisis, and should Gruev be out long-term, Farke would have just two senior central midfielders available in Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka. Meanwhile, at the back, Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk are the only fit central defenders.

Talking ahead of the trip to the Stadium of Light, Farke was full of praise for the Black Cats, who are yet to concede a goal at home and sit top of the table.

“They have done really well so far. You have to win as many points as possible and they have done that. They have really good shape, good players and they are strong on the counter attack. They are a really dangerous side. I am respectful of their work but we also know we are in good shape. We have to be at our best to give ourselves a chance. When you don't have all the key players available it is about unity and sticking together.”

Despite a number of injury worries, it looks as if Farke could be handed a welcome boost.

Leeds team news vs Sunderland

Talking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Farke said that full-back Schmidt has looked better and will be given the chance to prove his fitness ahead of making the trip to the north east, however, Leeds have no fresh injury concerns.

“Nobody else is ruled out from the game yesterday. Isaac Schmidt looks a bit better so we will try tomorrow in our last training session, we will try with him tomorrow. Manor Solomon is progressing. We had hoped he would train today but that wasn't possible, so it's unlikely for the game Friday, we will have to go with what we have got.”

Related Weekly wages: Leeds United's highest-paid earners We at Football FanCast have gathered all the information on exactly how much the wages of each player is at Leeds United.

Signed on deadline day, Schmidt has played a handful of minutes so far this season, however, he looks set to provide much-needed depth for Junior Firpo at left-back, with Sam Byram rivalling Jayden Bogle on the right.

Firpo’s injury history at Leeds is well documented as well, so having a fit and ready-to-go Schmidt to rotate over the coming months could be handy.

The Swiss full-back, called a "quality ball striker" by Oscar Marrio, complained of glute problems which meant he missed Norwich, but hopefully, he’ll be back in the squad on Friday before the international break.