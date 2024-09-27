A new report has shared positive noises out of West Ham United regarding striker Niclas Fullkrug.

West Ham team news ahead of Brentford trip

The Hammers fell to another disappointing defeat in the week, with Julen Lopetegui’s side shipping five to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup after conceding three to Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend.

Pressure appears to be building on the new boss to improve both performances and results so early on in the new season, especially after the cash was splashed by the West Ham hierarchy over the summer.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

As can be seen, West Ham were very busy in the recent transfer window, however, one of those signings, Fullkrug, has had a tough start to life at the London Stadium.

The Germany international made four appearances at the beginning of the campaign, one of which was as a starter against Bournemouth. However, the 31-year-old is yet to score and returned from the recent international break with an injury, which led to the Irons being linked with exploring a free agent forward signing.

He hasn’t featured in West Ham’s subsequent games against Fulham, Chelsea or Liverpool and appears to be a doubt for the trip to Brentford this weekend. Lopetegui recently addressed the media ahead of this weekend’s clash with Thomas Frank’s side and hinted that Fullkrug could be a doubt again alongside the suspended Edson Alvarez.

“We will train now and will see again afterwards how they are. We have Edson out and let’s see what will happen with the others between today and tomorrow.

“Unfortunately Fullkrug was not available last night, so we will wait for this afternoon and tomorrow to see for him.”

A new report from GiveMeSport has shared a positive update from West Ham regarding Fullkrug in what will come as a boost to Lopetegui. They say that the forward is ‘showing good signs in training’ at Rush Green with a likely entry into the starting XI after the upcoming international break in October.

GiveMeSport sources claim that Fullkrug is edging back closer to contention and there are positive signs he is now building up well towards first-team match action.

As we know, with Fullkrug out, the centre-forward burden has been put on the shoulders of both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, with the latter scoring a late equaliser against Fulham recently.

However, having a fit and firing Fullkrug back as soon as possible is just what the Hammers need, especially after they forked out a big fee for the ready-made striker in the summer. Hopefully, the new positive claims on Fullkrug are accurate, and he can make an immediate impact upon his return. Whether he makes the bench this weekend remains to be seen, though.