An exciting Southampton youngster is expected to sign a new deal at St Mary’s amid interest from other top flight sides, according to a fresh update.

Southampton summer signings and form

The Saints brought in a whopping 18 new players after winning promotion back to the Premier League in the playoff final, however, those new additions so far haven’t had the desired effect on the pitch.

Southampton summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Taylor Harwood-Bellis Man City €23m Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal €21.4m Flynn Downes West Ham €17.85m Cameron Archer Aston Villa €17.6m Mateus Fernandes Sporting CP €15m Ben Brereton Diaz Villarreal €8.3m Yukinari Sugawara AZ Alkmaar €7m Natan Wood Swansea City €3.5m Ronnie Edwards Peterborough €3.5m Welington Sao Paulo Free transfer Charlie Taylor Burnley Free transfer Adam Lallana Brighton Free transfer Ryan Fraser Newcastle Free transfer Rento Takaoka Nissho Gakuen Free transfer Lesley Ugochukwu Chelsea Loan transfer Maxwel Cornet West Ham Loan transfer Juan Sao Paulo Unknown Kuryu Matsuki FC Tokyo Unknown

Russell Martin's side are yet to pick up a single top flight point, losing to Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Manchester United. The Saints have only scored one league goal, however, they are into the Carabao Cup last 16 after a penalty shootout win over Everton.

Talking after that win, Martin said: "I saw so much character, spirit, fight and togetherness and the game looked how we wanted it to look, apart from a few moments where we wanted a bit more attacking intent.

"I was really pleased with a lot of the performances and the way we reacted to conceding. I'm delighted for the players - they were brave and aggressive. I'm so excited about what's to come. We just need that first win [in the Premier League] and everyone will relax a bit. I've got no doubt they will continue to grow.”

Away from the pitch, it looks as if the club may soon have some positive contract news to shout about.

Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling has recently caught the eye on the pitch, being dubbed the "next big thing" after his impressive displays off the bench so far this season.

Now, according to GiveMeSport, those cameo performances have been catching the eye of numerous clubs, with Manchester United, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Stuttgart all eyeing moves for the 18-year-old.

Fortunately for Saints supporters, GMS have revealed that Dibling is expected to sign a new contract with Southampton. They claim that ‘Southampton have secured a significant boost in their attempts to tie Dibling down to an extended deal as he is increasingly likely to sign on the dotted line due to enjoying his football on the south coast, but all parties are not in a rush to thrash out negotiations because he is already healthily contracted’.

They look set to reward Dibling, who is enjoying working under Martin at St Mary’s, with a pay raise. Martin also appears to be enjoying working with the teenager, saying: “I think the biggest thing I can say is if he's playing it tells you what we feel about him at 18 years old. The stuff that he can do that we trust him with. Tyler from now to looking back even three months ago is a very different person and the growth in him has been huge.”