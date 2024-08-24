Manchester United are now expected to complete the signing of a "magnificent" player, with the individual in question "waiting" to leave his current club.

Man Utd eyeing late summer signings

This has been an impressive summer transfer window at Old Trafford, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe well aware that significant additions were needed at the end of last season, even though the campaign ended with the Red Devils winning the FA Cup after beating Manchester City in the final.

Joshua Zirkzee has come in as an exciting attacking addition, scoring the winning goal on his debut against Fulham last week, while Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt are eye-catching defensive signings. There is still time for United to bring in further reinforcements, with midfield an area of the pitch that needs addressing.

Young Malian ace Sekou Kone has been strongly linked with a move to the Red Devils, and while he wouldn't come in as an immediate starter for Erik ten Hag, he could blossom into a potential long-term replacement for the ageing Casemiro.

While Yoro and De Ligt have arrived to make United a more considerable force at the back, they have also been linked with a summer move for Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen. The Dane knows the Premier League well from his time at Chelsea, and he could be another shrewd addition.

Man Utd expect to sign "magnificent" ace

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins on X [via Sport Witness], as well as a further update from L'Equipe, Manchester United are expected to sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, in a boost for Ratcliffe.

Hawkins claims that the 23-year-old is "due to leave" for Old Trafford, having been left out of his side's Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier on Friday evening, and he is now "waiting" to move on. There is "no longer any doubt" about his future, as his agent Jorge Mendes looks to get a deal over the line.

It is said that while the clubs intend to shake hands on a deal in the coming days, the fundamentals of an agreement include a loan with an obligation to buy for €60m (£51m). While PSG are thought to be keen on doing a straight deal for that price, United appear hesitant to bid that high at this stage.

It would now be a real surprise if Ugarte didn't trade PSG for United this summer, considering how long they have tracked him for, not to mention the fact that he seems to have been deemed surplus to requirements by Luis Enrique.

The Uruguay international is exactly what Ten Hag is crying out for at the base of his midfield, coming in as a far younger option than Casemiro, that would provide far more energy and tenacity, which will hopefully give the defence more protection in the process.

Ugarte is an impressive footballer, averaging 4.2 tackles per game in six appearances for Uruguay at Copa America earlier in the summer, while PSG boss Enrique has hailed him as "magnificent, with and without the ball" in the past, clearly rating him before it became clear that he wanted to move on.

Manuel Ugarte's Copa America stats Total Appearances 6 Starts 6 Tackles per game 4.2 Clearances per game 2.0 Interceptions per game 1.2 Aerial duel wins per game 0.8 Pass completion rate 89%

Casemiro can still do a job for United, but Ugarte needs to come in and be considered a key man from the off, with the former used more as a squad player moving forward.