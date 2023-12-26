Celtic are embroiled in a fight to retain their Scottish Premiership title and their hierarchy have now made an aggressive January transfer decision on one of their star players, according to a report.

Celtic cast their eye to January...

Despite having a couple of important league fixtures to take care of before the winter break, Celtic will be keen to ensure they're equipped to tackle the January transfer window once it rolls around, with incomings and departures expected at Parkhead. Indeed, Brendan Rodgers has made no secret of his desire to add new faces following a disappointing summer transfer window at the Glasgow giants.

Exactly what that looks like remains to be seen; however, reports have suggested that Celtic, alongside rivals Rangers, are at the front of the queue to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Fabio Silva on loan after the Portugal Under-21 international has failed to establish himself as a regular at Molineux.

TEAMtalk recently followed up on these claims, citing that the 21-year-old is keen to gain regular first-team minutes in the second half of 2023/24; however, any temporary transfer will involve the Hoops paying a portion of his £80,000-a-week salary to get a prospective deal over the line.

Recruiting further options in the striking department are believed to be a key priority for Rodgers across the mid-season market and links have also emerged recently regarding Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski and Brondby attacker Mathias Kvistgaarden. Now, a major update has come to light courtesy of a report detailing that Celtic have now made a transfer decision on one of their own key men.

Celtic make call on Matt O'Riley...

According to The Daily Record, Celtic will knock back any interest in midfielder Matt O'Riley after it became clear that Inter Milan are keen to sign the Denmark international in January.

Matt O'Riley's outstanding season - Scottish Premiership (FBRef) Shots per game 2.8 Shots on target per game 1.2 Big chances created 4 Key passes average per game 2.6 Tackles per game 1.9 Team of the week inclusions 11 *Statistics recorded before Dundee vs Celtic on December 26th

The outlet also claim that the 22-year-old is happy to stay in Glasgow for the foreseeable future, which will come as a boost to Rodgers and recruitment lead Mark Lawwell, who alongside other club chiefs is keen to strengthen the squad not weaken it, with a real show of aggressive ambition potentially on the way in the winter window.

Becoming one of the Hoops' most potent attacking threats this term, O'Riley has notched nine goals and eight assists in 25 appearances encompassing all competitions prior to the Boxing Day action at Dundee (O'Riley statistics - Transfermarkt).

Celtic cannot afford to lose his services in January and are in a strong position regarding his future, given that he signed a new four-year deal back in September.