Meadow Park was opened in 1963 and it now houses National League’s Boreham Wood FC. The ground is located in Borehamwood in Hertfordshire and interestingly, it’s also the home of Arsenal Women FC, Arsenal youth teams as well as the Watford Reserves.

Its current capacity stands at 4,500 – with only 500 of those being seated places – and it has a pitch that measures 110 by 77 yards. The surface of the field is covered with grass while the stadium doesn’t have a running track surrounding it nor undersoil heating installed at this very moment.

The record attendance of 4,030 fans at Meadow Park was set during a friendly game between Boreham Wood and Arsenal on 13 July 2001.

Even though Meadow Park’s history goes all the way back to 1963, not much is known about the ground, especially when it comes to its early days. What we do know is that Boreham Wood were playing their football over at Eldon Avenue before moving into their new home in Borehamwood in Hertfordshire.

And shortly after the club’s arrival, redevelopments started and Meadow Park would get improved over the years. The first of many changes was done immediately after Boreham Wood settled there as they erected a new main stand which had a substantial sloping roof. That, however, would subsequently get demolished in 1999 to make way for a new cantilever stand that could house up to 600 fans

On the opposite side of the new stand there is a covered terrace which has also been updated over the years. The two ends, however, are still uncovered but are also well terraced and have crush barriers promptly installed.

Interestingly enough, in 2014, Boreham Wood opened a brand new £550,000 West Stand during a clash with Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal. The stand also runs the full length of the Meadow Park pitch and has replaced the old asbestos-filled structure, further boosting the ground’s capacity by an additional 1,420 seats.

More recently, there were also further redevelopments done at the stadium along with the construction of a new covered terrace at the North End of the stadium, called North Bank. The terrace was opened in 2019, replacing the former one which was still open. Although it’s not exactly massive in size, it does give the stadium a more modern look alongside the now modern-looking Main and West Stands.

The ground also has tall slender floodlight pylons, which is essentially a telephone mast in the South East corner of the stadium. Apart from that, there is also a small club shop and on top of it is an electronic scoreboard.

Interestingly enough, Meadow Park is also used by Arsenal Women FC, Arsenal’s youth teams and the Watford Reserve squad.

All tickets to watch Boreham Wood FC play at Meadow Park can be found on the club’s official website. The prices vary depending on the age group of the buyer while the adult ticket can be bought for £18.

The price remains the same regardless of the stand chosen and Boreham Wood FC offer a season ticket scheme that can get you a discount over the course of the season.

