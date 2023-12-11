Highlights Talks are underway between Rangers and Borna Barisic.

Rangers need to ensure his contract situation is resolved soon, as they will need to plan for the future if Barisic doesn't sign a new deal.

Barisic has been a steady performer for Rangers, with 222 appearances and 52 assists.

A new contract could be heading the way of "magic" Rangers star Borna Barisic in the near future, according to a new update from journalist Dean Jones.

Rangers January transfer news

The Gers have done so well to battle to within touching distance of Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, as Philippe Clement's positive start to life as manager at Ibrox continues. Rangers won 3-1 at home to Dundee on Saturday afternoon, while the Hoops' 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock the following day means Clement's side are now only five points adrift of top spot with a game in hand.

New signings in the January transfer window are surely needed to further increase their chances of going all the way in the league, however, and Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna has been linked with a move to Rangers. Everton's Ben Godfrey is another who has been seen as a potential Ibrox target, as it's clear the defence is an area of focus for the new boss.

There are also key players who Clement will have to fight to keep hold of however, and an important update has emerged regarding one such figure.

Barisic in line for new Rangers deal

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said talks are underway between Rangers and Borna Barisic over a new deal at Ibrox.

"Obviously, there is uncertainty around the left-back position at the moment. Barisic has been at the club for a long time now, and he has got a few clubs looking at his situation because he could sign a pre-contract with a club abroad in January.

"There have been a few mooted in that sense, so it is a situation to watch. But Rangers have begun the process of talking to him about an extension, and that began a couple of months back. You would be expecting that to progress pretty soon if there is going to be a good ending to it from a Rangers perspective.

"They need to try and make sure that the contract situation works out suitably, from their point of view, pretty soon because Rangers will need to be wondering what they will do by the time they get to the end of the season if they don't get good indications that he is going to sign a new deal."

Barisic signing a new deal at Rangers would be great news, with the 31-year-old such a steady performer for the club over the years, making 222 appearances in total and chipping in with 52 assists in that time.

Steven Gerrard hailed him as "magic" during his time as Gers manager, following a goal in a 1-0 win against St Mirren, and he is someone with so much experience but still with years left in him at this level.

Barisic has started ten Scottish Premiership games so far this season, averaging 1.9 clearances and 1.8 aerial duel wins per game, and with his current deal expiring next summer, an extension is a no-brainer