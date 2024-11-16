Still sitting top of the Championship, Sunderland could fall victim to their own success, with Borussia Dortmund now reportedly increasingly confident that they'll sign one of Regis Le Bris' star men.

Sunderland transfer news

After spending much of the last campaign without a permanent manager and struggling in the bottom half, to say that Sunderland's rise to the top of the Championship is unexpected would be an understatement. Le Bris has enjoyed a near perfect start to life in charge of the Black Cats, who find themselves in a serious race for promotion now that they're level on points with Sheffield United after a 2-2 draw against Coventry City last time out.

As ever with in-form sides though, Sunderland's recent success could come at a cost. Le Bris' side is undoubtedly full of talent and that has already seen the likes of Chris Rigg linked with a move away.

The teenager is one of the hottest prospects in English football and has attracted the interest of top clubs such as Manchester United as a result. But he's not the only midfielder who could yet be on the move.

According to Football Insider, Borussia Dortmund are now increasingly confident of signing Jobe Bellingham to hand him the same path that his brother, Jude Bellingham, took before eventually earning a move to Real Madrid.

The £12,500-a-week star certainly has a big decision to make. On paper, Dortmund makes perfect sense. They've already played a major part in one Bellingham's rise, so why fix what's not broken?

With that said, game time is currently crucial for the 19-year-old and he's getting just that at Sunderland, who are fighting for promotion. To leave at a time when a Premier League place is up for grabs may be a mistake for Bellingham.

"Strong" Bellingham should stay put

Of course, turning down a club of Borussia Dortmund's calibre is easier said than done, especially given their connection to the family. But it's something that Bellingham should do. For the first time in his career, a Premier League place is in sight and the Sunderland man has the chance to do something that his brother has, ultimately, never done by stepping foot in England's top flight.

Still just 19 years old too, this shouldn't be the first time that one of Europe's elite come knocking. For now though, Bellingham and Sunderland should keep the door shut to a potential departure.

Unsurprisingly, Bellingham has earned a lot of praise in recent months, including from new manager Le Bris, who told reporters in pre-season as relayed by We Are Sunderland: "He has the great potential to press because he is physical and strong and energetic. That part of the game he can be very strong.

"Then from this position as a number eight on the left he can create a relationship with Jack, for example, or Dennis. Of course they need experience together to improve that triangle but I think that it could be a good position for him."