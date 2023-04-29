The referee and his VAR team may have made a huge mistake in the most recent Borussia Dortmund game when not awarding Karim Adeyemi a penalty.

What's the latest on VAR and Dortmund?

The Bundesliga leaders suffered a notable blow in their hopes of winning the title on Friday night as they drew away from home against VfL Bochum.

Indeed, the home side took the lead after just five minutes thanks to Anthony Losilla's effort but BVB had themselves level only two minutes later via Adeyemi.

In the end, these two early strikes were the only goals of the game as they were enough to ultimately settle the affair as it ended 1-1.

However, Dortmund will feel as though they were denied a major opportunity to win the game when Bochum defender Danilo Soares lunged in to win the ball inside his own box.

As seen in this footage shared on Twitter, the left-back leaps off the ground and flies through the air to try and cut out Julian Brandt's cutback. Instead of reaching the ball, however, he clatters into Adeyemi​​​​​​.

Did Adeyemi deserve a penalty for BVB?

This footage seems pretty conclusive. Indeed, Soares makes clear contact with the Dortmund striker, preventing him from reaching the cross as he's knocked to the ground.

Somehow, though, referee Sascha Stegemann waved play on. To make things even more baffling, VAR opted against intervening and so the blatant foul went unpunished.

Journalist and former footballer Jan Aage Fjørtoft seemed as perplexed as everyone else by this maddening call which could have huge repercussions at the top of the Bundesliga table.

He took to Twitter to say: "Can you believe it!!!!??? No penalty for Dortmund here!!!! It may be the decider of the title….the referee says “play on”…unbelievable."

Understandably, Dortmund manager Edin Terzic was also extremely upset by this shocking decision.

Indeed, after the game, he told DAZN (via Yahoo!Sport) it was an "extremely bitter" result with his team having a "rare chance to be so close to the championship".

And on the penalty shout, Terzic said it was "a key scene" in the 90 minutes, explaining that he "begged" the referee to review the incident.

BVB could have extended their lead to four points at the top of the league table but now sit just two points above Bayern Munich having played a game more.