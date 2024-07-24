Manchester City are braced for bids and could part ways with a defender this summer after an impressive campaign, with at least one European giant interested.

Manchester City transfer news - Saudi plotting Etihad raid

Just 12 months on from Riyad Mahrez joining Al-Ahli, Saudi Arabia are once again plotting to lure a member of Pep Guardiola's squad to the Middle East.

This time, it is goalkeeper Ederson that is their target, with Manchester City having already turned down one offer from Al-Ittihad for their shot-stopper. As per Fabrizio Romano, a "big gap" still exists in valuation, with City looking to receive a fee of between €50m and €60m (£42m and £51m) for their six-time Premier League winner, with the Saudi side "not close" to that fee at present.

One player who definitely won't be making the move to Saudi Arabia is Kevin de Bruyne, despite previous rumours linking him with a departure as he heads into the final year of his contract at the Etihad.

However, Guardiola confirmed the Belgian's future. "Kevin isn’t leaving," he explained before City's first pre-season clash with Celtic.

"If someone leaves, we are going to talk about that and, of course, until the last day [of the transfer window] we have chances. I don’t rule out new players as an option, but I think there is an 85, 90, 95% chance we will have the same squad."

But there is one man who could yet depart.

Man City defender in sights of Borussia Dortmund

That comes in the shape of Brazil defender Yan Couto, who spent the last season on loan with Girona. The 22-year-old, who is technically a Manchester City player despite never having played for the Etihad outfit, helped the Spanish side into the Champions League for the first time in their history, earning a spot in the Brazilian national side in the process.

He appeared 34 times for Girona, grabbing a goal and an impressive 10 assists from right back in a season dubbed "superb" by talent scout Jacek Kulig on X.

But now he is now back in Manchester. That return could well be short-lived though, with Romano revealing that Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign Couto before the new season.

Yan Couto's career to date Club Appearances Goals Assists Girona 95 5 17 SC Braga 42 1 4 Manchester City 0 0 0

The German side have "made contact" to sign the youngster, but have baulked at the €40m (£34m) release clause in his contract. Instead, they are ready to offer up to €25m (£21.1m) in the hope of securing his services for next season.

Couto has also been linked to Tottenham this summer, and should the north London club return for his services it could see a bidding war break out over the youngster. With his future seemingly certain to lie away from Manchester despite Kyle Walker being the only recognised right-back on the books at the Etihad, Dortmund will be hoping they can land a gem on the cheap.