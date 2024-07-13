Tottenham could be set to take a hefty loss on one of their players to make space in the squad for new additions, it has been revealed.

Spurs targeting new defenders

Tottenham conceded 61 goals across the 2023-24 Premier League campaign, and though they have a largely settled first choice back four, the options waiting in the wings when injuries hit flattered to deceive in Ange Postecoglou's first season.

PL appearances made by Tottenham defenders 23/24 Cristian Romero 33 Micky van de Ven 28 Pedro Porro 35 Destiny Udogie 28 Radu Dragusin 9 Emerson Royal 22 Ben Davies 17

They have already begun trimming their ranks, with loanee duo Joe Rodon and Japhet Tanganga securing permanent departures to Leeds United and Millwall respectively, while the arrival of Archie Gray from Elland Road may help add depth at right back.

But there is still work to be done, with Emerson Royal having openly revealed his desire to leave amid interest from AC Milan.

"I am not a player [who’s happy] to stay on the bench. I want to play. If it’s not here, I get it. But let me go to a place where I play", he explained. “[The club and I] are talking. I want to play in the Brazilian national team, play in a World Cup. In the last few years I’ve always been called up, with Tite, with Diniz.

"But I understand that those who do not play for their club hardly play in the national team. So I have to look for new club or, if I stay at Tottenham, have a good proposal to play. Let’s see what’s best for me and also everywhere.”

But there is another defender whose future needs sorting too.

Talks being held over full back

The player in question, of course, is left-back Sergio Reguilon, who spent last season on loan with Manchester United and then Brentford.

Signed for £27m back in 2020, the Spaniard is once again on the hunt for a new club as he is clearly not in Postecoglou's thinking.

And one journalist has tipped Borussia Dortmund to make a surprise move for the defender.

“The only thing I would say in terms of a new suitor is that I’ve heard in the last 24 hours that Dortmund could be one to watch,” former CBS journalist turned transfer insider Ben Jacobs said.

“We know that Dortmund wanted Ian Maatsen, he’s now a Villa player and Dortmund are therefore looking for a player in that position and internally they have discussed Reguilon as a possibility.”

Another option could be a return to Manchester United, according to Football Insider, with the club on the hunt for low-cost cover for Luke Shaw and Reguilon thought to be priced at around £10m this summer.

However, that move seems less likely. On loan for the first half of the season, Reguilon only started four games for the club, despite fellow left-back Luke Shaw missing 10 games during the Spaniard's stint at Old Trafford.

With Ten Hag clearly not favouring Reguilon and having just been handed a new contract in Manchester, Dortmund feels a far more likely destination out of the pair.