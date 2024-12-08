In a potential boost on the transfer front, a Champions League side are now reportedly willing to listen to offers for a Newcastle United target who could complete Eddie Howe's midfield.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been the definition of inconsistent so far this season, as their frantic 3-3 draw against Liverpool and 4-2 defeat against Brentford just days later showed. Their struggles stem from a difficult transfer window, in which Paul Mitchell spent months chasing Marc Guehi only to miss out on the defender's signature and opt out of turning to any alternatives.

So, when the January transfer window opens and, of course, when the summer arrives, Newcastle should be one of the clubs to watch. Those at St James' Park have already been linked with the likes of Bryan Mbeumo in recent weeks, whose quality they need no reminding of after he scored against them this weekend. But it remains to be seen whether they'll splash the cash as early as this winter.

It's not just their attacking options that the Magpies want to boost, as they've reportedly been handed quite the boost on that front. According to CaughtOffside, Borussia Dortmund are now open to offers for Felix Nmecha, who Newcastle have recently scouted and are interested in signing in 2025.

The Champions League club are reportedly open to offers in the region of €40-45m (£33-37m) to leave the ball in Newcastle's court. With Manchester United and Aston Villa also seemingly interested in the former Manchester City gem, the Magpies cannot afford to wait around and deliberate over a move. If they want to complete Howe's midfield by signing Nmecha, they should make a swift move.

As for Nmecha himself, he could yet get the chance at Premier League redemption.

"Exceptional" Nmecha could earn PL chance

Like Jadon Sancho, Nmecha has played his best football since leaving Manchester City amid a struggle to break into the senior side at the Etihad.

The midfielder first impressed at Wolfsburg before completing a move to Borussia Dortmund. Now, he could earn come back to haunt Manchester City by finally excelling in the Premier League.

The Man City academy graduate has certainly earned plenty of fans at Borussia Dortmund, including manager Nuri Sahin, who lauded the 24-year-old's "exceptional profile for a midfielder" back in November.

He said: "I can only judge him based on the last ten or eleven months. But I think he has everything, he has an exceptional profile for a midfielder."

The Bundesliga giants could be left with no choice but to bid farewell to their midfielder if Newcastle come calling, however. The Magpies could form a mouth-watering midfield trio between Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Nmecha in 2025. If they want to take Howe's side back to the Champions League, that midfield would certainly be a start.

When 2025 arrives, Newcastle must make up for the summer transfer window and welcome a number of much-needed reinforcements - potentially starting with Nmecha.