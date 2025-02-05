West Ham United's transfer window may be over, with the UK deadline now been and gone, but certain sides can still conduct business for a long while yet.

West Ham end January window with important Evan Ferguson deal

Graham Potter's side spent the vast majority of January in pursuit of a new striker, making reliably reported failed attempts to sign Brian Brobbey from Ajax and Ricardo Pepi from PSV Eindhoven.

Eventually, following numerous claims West Ham were among the top contenders to sign Evan Ferguson from Brighton, that transfer came to fruition - with the Irishman putting pen to paper on a dry loan move to the London Stadium.