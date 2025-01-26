Leeds United have been offered the chance to sign a versatile defensive midfielder for just £2 million, according to a new report.

Leeds United transfer news

The Whites are yet to bring in a new signing this month, but with just over a week remaining in this January transfer window, Daniel Farke and the 49ers Enterprises still have time to change that. The need to make signings has been played down by Farke, as they sit at the top of the Championship table and have been one of the strongest teams in the division, but the Leeds boss has admitted that they are looking at a few positions they would like to strengthen.

Farke said: “There are still a few positions we could have a deeper look at if they can improve the squad. But right now, I’m a little bit more calmer with not being in panic mode with the need to have to do something.

“I think it’s fair to say if there is a creative offensive player out there, like a number 10 position, then it is something that could be beneficial for our group. Brenden Aaronson has been excellent this season and a key player for us. But we might have a similar player like him in our group. Of course we have players who can play in this role.

“If there is a solution for a creative midfield player, it definitely makes sense to stay awake. In all the other areas we are covered. The only two [positions] we have to stay awake in my head is the centre-back position… and perhaps a bit in the striker position.”

It has been claimed recently that Leeds are close to signing Kelechi Iheanacho from Sevilla. It isn’t clear if it is a loan or permanent deal, but the Whites could bring the former Leicester City man to Elland Road before the transfer window closes.

Club offer versatile defensive player to Leeds United for £2m

Iheanacho may not be the only arrival at Elland Road, as according to The Sunday Mirror relayed by MOT Leeds News, Leeds have been offered the chance to sign Danilo Barbosa from Botafogo this month.

The report states that the Championship leaders are among the teams who could sign the midfielder, alongside Everton and Sheffield United who have also been offered to sign Barbosa for just £2 million, as his contract expires in December of this year.

The 28-year-old has been with Botafogo since August 2022, and he has been a key player for the Brazilian side, as he’s helped them win the Brazilian league and the Copa Libertadores in the 2023/24 season.

Danilo Barbosa's Botafogo stats Apps 96 Goals 7 Assists 2

He has never played in the Championship or in England before, but he has some experience of European football. The defensive midfielder, who can operate as a centre-back, has played for Braga, Valencia, Benfica, Standard Liege, and OGC Nice.

Barbosa joining Leeds may depend on whether Farke believes he needs that type of player in his squad, as the Whites already brought Joshua Guilavogui in earlier this season, and he has hardly featured in the team.