Aston Villa have certainly enjoyed a huge uplift in form under Unai Emery, who took them from relegation candidates to comfortably mid-table.

From 12th and below in the Premier League it seems like anyone could go down at this stage, yet the Midlands outfit act as the buffer just above with a comfy 35 points already attained. It is a far cry from where they might have been had they held on to Steven Gerrard in the dugout.

Whilst the 42-year-old did struggle during his reign at Villa Park, he did offer fans some moments of enjoyment alongside his initial period of good form. Having been backed in the summer, where he added a few of his own players, although few performed for him they remained quality assets who could now benefit the impressive Spanish coach.

One such name is Boubacar Kamara, who has endured a campaign somewhat marred with injuries. The Frenchman currently finds himself out of action again at the moment alongside Philippe Coutinho; two big absentees for the Villans.

However, there is cause to believe that this new ailment is not as bad as first feared and that his earlier return could mark him out as a secret weapon alongside the Brazilian wizard for Emery to unleash on their next unsuspecting victim.

When will Boubacar Kamara be fit for Aston Villa?

Having limped off against their win over Crystal Palace earlier this month, it was suggested by The Athletic that the £150k-per-week general would be out for at least a month as he recovered from his ankle injury.

However, chatting to the media just days later, Emery revealed that Kamara would not be available against West Ham United but that "next week, we'll have a look" before proclaiming "he's doing OK".

With that subsequent clash with AFC Bournemouth fast approaching, and a much-needed international break to follow, it marks a fine opportunity to get their midfield titan back up to speed so that he can return to his best.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in England when fit, with his defensive actions imperative in their domination of the midfield. He is averaging 2.5 tackles and 1.1 clearances per 90, alongside an 85% pass accuracy, via Sofascore.

This led writer and podcaster Ty Bracey to write on Twitter: "Boubacar Kamara is a monster. Very impressed."

Whilst Gerrard offered few positives whilst at the club, his acquisition of this outstanding individual could prove imperative in the future success of the club's engine room. His return from injury will be welcomed by Villa, and likely feared by the rest of the league.