Aston Villa's resurgence has been nothing short of sensational, with Unai Emery already a revered figure around the Midlands for his spectacular work.

Taking over from Steven Gerrard, who had plunged the club towards a relegation battle, the ease with which the Spaniard has plucked them out of it truly outlines the gulf in quality between these two coaches.

It marks an exciting future ahead for the Villans, who will already have one eye on European football after their recent exploits have propelled them into this season's battle.

If they are to continue such fine form into the run-in, maintaining their impressive unbeaten run, there are a few tactical and personnel decisions that Emery must employ.

Some are more obvious than others, but to recall Boubacar Kamara upon his return from injury is a certain no-brainer. The Frenchman's acquisition marks one of the few positives that arose from the Gerrard era, and he could return to ensure they retain their characteristic solidity as the pressure inevitably mounts.

When will Boubacar Kamara be fit?

Having been struck down at the start of March, it was expected that the 23-year-old would be out for at least a month whilst recovering from an ankle injury. This made his start against Chelsea all the more startling.

However, in their desperation to return him to the side, it seems Villa will endure even longer without his presence, as the £150k-per-week star was again absent from the squad against Leicester City.

This spurred a tactical switch that favoured a 4-4-2 formation, with Leon Bailey taking his place as a striker alongside Ollie Watkins. Although they won, it was only by a slender margin, with the decisive goal struck late on at the King Power Stadium.

They likely missed that added midfield presence, especially one as tough-tackling and relentless as Kamara.

When the midfielder has featured, he has recorded 2.5 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game alongside an 85% pass accuracy, via Sofascore. It has been an instant impact from the man that was dubbed "their most important summer signing" by football marketing manager Ben McAleer.

Meanwhile, last time out Bailey could only record a 6.5 rating in a game where he was quiet throughout. His five crosses all missed the mark, and of his two shots neither troubled the goalkeeper, per Sofascore.

Both the personnel and tactical change somewhat hindered their play, and should Kamara be unleashed over the coming games, he could facilitate a change back to what has guaranteed success.

Should his recovery be ahead of schedule, the outside chance that Villa have of securing Europe this season could truly become a reality.