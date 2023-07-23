Everton could finally be set to solve a long-term problem area of theirs, as they hone in on a top striking target...

Who are Everton signing this summer?

That's according to Italian outlet La Nazione (as relayed by Firenze Viola), who detail the Toffees' continued interest in Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia.

Whilst his €25m (£22m) release clause is noted to have expired this week, his club have slapped a new mouth-watering €40m (£35m) figure on his head and the cash-strapped Merseyside outfit still remain in the race to bring him to Goodison Park.

In fact, the report even states that they have 'come forward' to negotiate a deal this summer, with Neal Maupay a potential makeweight that they could use.

The Italian club were noted as interested in the Frenchman in January, who has struggled to make his mark since joining from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer.

Having already welcomed Ashley Young as their first deal of the window, the Senegalese international could mark the newest addition to follow the freshly-announced Arnaut Danjuma.

How good is Boulaye Dia?

With the persisting injury woes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin having plagued him for a second straight year, the English forward can no longer be relied upon as the sole number nine.

Sean Dyche, as a pragmatic man unwilling to take such a risk, seems to understand that better than any of the recent coaches to have graced the Goodison Park dugout.

As such, Dia would mark a welcome addition to spearhead a new-look front line that now consists of a certain maverick Dutchman at last.

Should these two former Villarreal stars both be welcomed, they could strike up another fine partnership to help fire the famous club to comfortable safety in the same way they aided the Yellow Submarine to the Champions League semi-finals.

After all, Danjuma boasts the necessary danger and creativity to forge plenty of chances for the 26-year-old finisher, who has impressed since moving to Italy. With 16 goals and six assists last season in Serie A, already the forward has showcased his adaptability to switch between leagues.

Just the year prior he had boasted ten goal contributions in LaLiga too, suggesting that the Premier League could be just as easy a conquest.

It was during the 2021/22 campaign that the former AFC Bournemouth dynamo enjoyed his standout year in Spain, recording 16 goals of his own alongside four assists across all competitions. In the league, the 26-year-old would maintain a 6.97 average rating too, buoyed by his 54% dribble success rate and 0.7 key passes per game, via Sofascore.

His dynamism and direct play style would make him a constant threat down either flank, in turn providing space for Dia to work his lethal magic. He managed a prolific 33% goal conversion rate last term in Serie A, which was actually higher than Erling Haaland's in the English top flight.

It is therefore no surprise to see him lauded by many, with journalist Josh Bunting having highlighted a key asset that will undoubtedly have Dyche thrilled:

"Boulaye Dia the key man for Salernitana a goal and two assists so far since joining, a handful to deal with due to his hold up."

With his ability to bring others into play alongside his clinical nature, he could be the man who provides for Danjuma in key areas, later popping up to finish the chances forged by such a dynamic new addition.

Should the Toffees welcome both of these forwards this summer, it poses an exciting prospect for a fanbase starved of any excitement in recent years.