Preparing for the inevitable interest in one of their rising stars, Bournemouth have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a new left-back who could replace Milos Kerkez amid recent headlines linking the Hungarian to a number of clubs.

Bournemouth transfer news

The Cherries are once again sending shockwaves throughout the Premier League in a surprise push to secure European football under Andoni Iraola, who is quickly becoming one of the managers to watch in the English game. The Spaniard has his side playing some excellent football - some of the most entertaining in the Premier League - and has earned deserved victories over Arsenal and Manchester City as a result this season.

Bournemouth - perhaps more than others - will be well aware of the cost of success in the Premier League, however. They've been forced to bid farewell to the likes of Callum Wilson, Dominic Solanke and Nathan Ake in the past as big clubs came calling and could now have little choice but to do the same either in the January transfer window or during the summer.

Already, in-form left-back Kerkez has reportedly earned the interest of Liverpool and Manchester United with the transfer window open, and it wouldn't come as a major shock if they successfully swooped in to seal the Hungarian's signature in the coming weeks or months. And it seems as though the Cherries are well aware of that possibility.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth have now reached an agreement to sign Julio Soler in a deal worth $15m (£12m) from Argentine side CA Lanus. Signing a four year deal, the left-back is now set to travel to the South Coast and complete his medical.

Once again an intelligent piece of business from those at the Vitality Stadium, Soler could quickly become the natural replacement for Kerkez if he decides to depart in the coming months.

"Exciting" Soler is an intelligent addition

Whilst Soler's arrival potentially indicates that Bournemouth expect to lose Kerkez at some stage in the near future, the left-back's arrival could quickly prove to be a stroke of genius if he naturally replaces the Liverpool-linked man and the Cherries make a significant amount of profit on any sale they agree to.

At just 19 years old too, Soler has all the potential in the world to reach Kerkez's current level. Viewed as an "exciting prospect", according to Sky Sports' Mark McAdam, Soler should prove to be one to watch in an impressive Bournemouth side.

In almost Brighton-like fashion, the Cherries are becoming a sustainable, yet successful club by turning players into stars and selling them on for major profit. They did just that with Solanke last summer, before signing Evanilson, and could now do so again by selling Kerkez for big money and instantly pushing Soler into a starting role.