Bournemouth verus Tottenham Hotspur is not a fixture which runs deep in the history books of the Premier League. However, Football FanCast has everything you need to know ahead of their meeting on the south coast this Saturday.

Although it is still early days in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, the Cherries already find themselves lingering around the wrong end of the table having only taken one point from their opening two games.

In contrast, the Lilywhites are flying high under their new boss, Ange Postecoglou, following their impressive victory on Saturday against Manchester Unite.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: What's their head-to-head record?

This fixture is one which has not provided a long history of meetings with just 13 clashes between these two sides across all competitions.

The majority of those meetings have come within the last eight years since the Cherries' initial promotion to the Premier League with 12 matches written in the history books since the 2015/16 campaign.

You have to go all the way back to the 1956/57 campaign to find the ver first meeting between the two sides which saw the Cherries run out 3-1 victors in the FA Cup.

Bournemouth wins: 3

Draws: 2

Tottenham wins: 8

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: What's their record at Bournemouth?

Andoni Iraola's men were able to secure a point on their opening game of the campaign at the Vitality Stadium against West Ham United, however, their home record against Spurs is not one they can look back fondly on.

Out of the six meetings between these two sides on the south coast, the north Londoners have ran away with the points on three occasions, two draws have unfolded and only one win for the Cherries has been recorded.

This includes last season's stunning comeback from Spurs which saw Rodrigo Bentancur's last minute goal seal a dramatic 3-2 victory - rest assured Bournemouth fans, the Uruguayan remains unavailable for Saturday's meeting.

Bournemouth wins: 1

Draws: 2

Tottenham wins: 3

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: What's their Premier League record?

The Cherries endured late heartbreak on the south coast against the Lilywhites last season, however, they were able to inflict revenge on the Londoners later in the season in the reverse meeting.

In an almost carbon copy of the game on the south coast, Dango Outtara sealed all three points for the visitors in the capital with a goal in the fifth minute of added time.

Although Saturday's hosts had the last laugh when these two sides previously met, it is not a fixture which has reflected kindly on the south coast side.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: Which team has the most goals?

Despite their only being 12 Premier League meetings between these two sides, it is a fixture which has provided a significant return of goals.

Across their six meetings at the Vitality Stadium and in north London, 40 goals have been scored between the two sides with 17 of those goals coming on the south coast.

More goals have, therefore, been scored in north London (23) but this is a fixture which has seen three meetings where there have been five or more goals scored at the Vitality.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: What happened in last season's fixtures?

Last season provided two stunning games between these two sides which significant similarities to how both of the meetings panned out.

Spurs were able to come back from what was a seriously underwhelming first half which saw them 2-0 down inside the opening 50 minutes of the game. Goals from unlikely sources in Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon and Bentancur proved enough to secure a stunning turnaround under Antonio Conte.

However, the Lilywhites were served their revenge when the two sides met in April after Arnaut Danjuma thought he had rescued the hosts a point with his 88th-minute goal. But it was Ouattara who was able to secure the points for the Cherries with a dramatic finish to the game in N17.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: What is Dominic Solanke's record?

This is not typically a matchup which Solanke excels with the Englishman having only scored once against the north London outfit. However, that goal did come in their previous meeting when the Cherries sealed the points in dramatic fashion.

Although Solanke has not faired so well in his previous meetings against Spurs, the 25-year-old has made a bright start to the campaign having netted in their curtain raiser and provided an assist on the weekend against Liverpool.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: What is Son Heung-min's record?

Unlike Solanke, Spurs' South Korean has seriously enjoyed this fixture with the 31-year-old having recorded six goals and two assists in his previous 10 outings against the Cherries.

Despite enduring a sub-par 2022/23 campaign - by his usual high standards - Son was still able to get his name on the score sheet in the defeat at home to Bournemouth in April.

Having been handed the captain's armband over the summer following Harry Kane's departure, the Korean forward is still in search of his first goal of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham:What is Bournemouth's biggest win?

Bournemouth have only tasted victory on two occasions when facing Tottenham in the Premier League and those two victories have both come through one-goal margins.

Back in the 2018/19 campaign, the Cherries secured a 1-0 victory over the north Londoners on the south coast, however, April's stunning victory at Tottenham will take the prize for one of the cub's most memorable wins in England's top flight.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham:What is Tottenham's biggest win?

Spurs, on the other hand, have enjoyed a number of high-scoring victories in this fixture with two four-goal margins wins coming against the Cherries in the Premier League era.

Their first meeting since the Cherries were promoted to England's top tier came in the 2015/16 campaign but was a game the hosts will not want to remember with Spurs coming out of the game as 5-1 victors.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: What are the recent results?

In their last five meetings, there have been four victories which have been decided by just one-goal margins.

Over that run of games, the two sides have shared two wins each with victories coming for both sides on each other's home soil. Along with the dramatic 3-2 victory on the south coast last season, Spurs were able to beat the Cherries by the same score line in N17 back in 2019.

The only other meeting in that time frame ended as a 0-0 draw on the south coast in the 2019/20 campaign.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: When is it?

Bournemouth welcome Tottenham to the south coast on Saturday 26 August for the Premier League's early kick-off (12:30 BST).

The Cherries go into the game with their campaign still really yet to take off following their opening two games against West Ham and Liverpool. Undoubtedly, Iraola's men have faced a difficult start to the campaign, but potentially coming out of their third game in the league with just one point to their name would be far from what their new manager would have had in mind.

As for the visitors, victory on the road would surely make for a real statement from Postecoglou's side. Having lost their all-time record goal scorer over the summer, big question marks were left hanging over the direction of the club, but coming out of their opening three games - potentially - with seven points would be a seriously impressive start to the season.

Both sides come into the campaign with new managers at the helm and the game on the weekend could certainly leave lasting impressions on the direction for their seasons.