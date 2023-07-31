AFC Bournemouth will host West Ham United on Saturday 12th August as the two teams kick off their Premier League campaigns. Here's everything you need to know about the history of this fixture.

Bournemouth vs West Ham: Who has the best head-to-head record?

These two clubs haven't typically been playing at the same level throughout their respective histories. There aren't too many fixtures to go on, then - only 17 competitive meetings, in fact.

The majority of those have come since the Cherries made it to the Premier League, of course. This will be their seventh season in the top flight.

The Hammers have been a better side and there were a couple of seasons in that span where they were much better. Overall, though, their records when going head-to-head are quite similar.

West Ham have won eight of the 17 games, with Bournemouth winning four. That leaves five as draws, for those keeping count.

Bournemouth vs West Ham: Who has the best record at the Vitality Stadium?

Eight of the 17 fixtures have come at Bournemouth - where the 12th August meeting will also take place. The record there is perfectly split, though, suggesting there's no great advantage for either side.

West Ham have won two, Bournemouth have won two, and the other four have all been draws. The latter feels like a relatively safe choice for anyone predicting a result on the opening weekend.

Bournemouth vs West Ham: Who has the best record at the London Stadium?

However, unlike at Bournemouth, there is a clear advantage to the Hammers when the fixture takes place in east London. Nine of the games have taken place there and the home side have won six of them.

Bournemouth have managed two wins, to their credit, but this one typically sees West Ham claim the victory. 2018 saw the single draw in that particular fixture, and the return game is currently stapled in for 30th January as the Cherries seek to improve their record.

Bournemouth vs West Ham: When did the sides first meet?

Despite recent fixtures dominating the history of this fixture, you do have to go back nearly a century for the first meeting between the two. It came in the FA Cup back in 1929.

It was the Round of 16 and the two sides were pitted against one another at Bournemouth. That game finished 1-1, however, meaning they returned to West Ham for a replay shortly afterwards. West Ham saw the Cherries off in that one, winning 4-1 at home to progress to the quarter-finals.

Portsmouth would then knock them out, if anyone was wondering, with the south coast outfit eventually losing to Bolton Wanderers in the final.

Bournemouth vs West Ham: How many competitions have they met in?

While there have only been 17 fixtures between the two, they've managed to spread them across several competitions, with the sides meeting in four tournaments.

The Premier League has seen 12 clashes, all coming since Bournemouth's 2015 promotion. But as mentioned earlier, West Ham and Bournemouth did first meet in the FA Cup nearly a century ago.

It would be 60 years before they'd come across one another again, though. They were both in the old Second Division for the 1989/90 season, playing each other twice in their first league meetings. They'd draw at Bournemouth before West Ham won 4-1 at home.

Another 10-year break followed, as the next fixture between the two didn't come until 1999 as they were drawn against one another in the League Cup 3rd round. Again, West Ham would win 2-0 at home to progress in that one.

Bournemouth vs West Ham: What is their Premier League record?

We've now had six seasons of Bournemouth vs West Ham and things have been very even so far. Of the 12 games, West Ham have won the most with five, while Bournemouth have picked up four wins, with only the three draws so far.

But breaking this down further, Bournemouth things are literally even - two wins each, two draws from the six games. That changes a little when the fixture is at West Ham as the Hammers have won three to their opponent's two (one draw).

This one has been pretty difficult to predict, then. The two clubs are about as even as you can expect over 12 games of football.

Bournemouth vs West Ham: Which team has the most goals?

17 fixtures doesn't exactly allow for a mountain of goals in this fixture, of course. We've seen 59 in total, spread in favour of West Ham.

And that's perhaps the biggest revelation here. Despite results being quite even, West Ham have managed 37 goals to Bournemouth's 22. When the Hammers win, they tend to win big.

In the Premier League alone, the 12 top-flight games have seen West Ham net 26 times to Bournemouth's 18. Funnily enough, they've scored fewer in east London than they have away from home - 12 to 14. Bournemouth, though, do tend to score more at home, with 11 to their 7 away strikes.

Bournemouth vs West Ham: What is Bournemouth's biggest win?

Bournemouth's biggest win in this fixture is fairly modest. It came in January 2019 as they beat West Ham 2-0 at home thanks to goals from Callum Wilson and Joshua King.

Other than that, the Cherries' wins have always been by the odd goal. Thus, their biggest away win is just a 2-1 victory, with Steve Cook scoring the winner after Wilson cancelled out Marko Arnautovic's opener.

Bournemouth vs West Ham: What is West Ham's biggest win?

West Ham's biggest win in this one is 4-0 - a feat they've achieved twice. The first came in January 2020 at home. This was a season that would eventually see Bournemouth suffer relegation and this result set them well on their way.

Mark Noble scored twice, Sebastien Hallér grabbed one and Felipe Anderson rounded off the scoring.

The other 4-0 thrashing came at Bournemouth, meaning West Ham's biggest away win is the same as their biggest home win. This one happened in the most recent clash between the two teams, too.

Michail Antonio opened the scoring back in April, with Lucas Paquetá, Declan Rice and Pablo Fornals also finding the net - a dominant display that will carry West Ham into the season opener with confidence.

Bournemouth vs West Ham: What were the recent results?

Bournemouth's relegation in 2020 means the last few games between the two have seen a big gap between them. Only the last two feel particularly relevant, as a result.

And last season was West Ham's without a doubt. They won 2-0 at home before smashing the Cherries 4-0 away; 6-0 across two games, six points - you can't really ask for much more.

The last game before that relegation - the third-most recent fixture - was also a dominant 4-0 West Ham win.

But things were brighter for Bournemouth up to that game. In fact, the first of those 4-0 wins was West Ham's first victory in the fixture in seven attempts. They drew 2-2 in late 2019 after Bournemouth beat the Hammers 2-0 earlier that year.

Those results had followed two more draws and a Bournemouth win dating back to early 2017. The Cherries do have a period of success in this fixture, then.

Bournemouth vs West Ham: How did the Cherries do last season?

Bournemouth would eventually finish five points clear of the relegation zone but things were incredibly dicey for a while. A 9-0 defeat to Liverpool early in the season saw manager Scott Parker depart, reportedly over transfer plans.

Gary O'Neil stepped into his shoes and did very well, all things considered, even getting a Manager of the Month nod. It wasn't quite enough to keep him in the job this season, however, as he left the club in June to make way for Andoni Iraola.

Bournemouth vs West Ham: How did the Hammers do last season?

In the Premier League, West Ham were massively disappointing. Their previous seasons suggested they'd compete for European football. Instead, they finished 14th - six points above relegation and just a single point ahead of Bournemouth.

But that isn't the whole story, of course. David Moyes would guide West Ham to the second-ever Europa Conference League title, bringing home a European trophy for the first time since 1965 (not counting the Intertoto Cup, sorry).

Bournemouth vs West Ham: Who are the favourites?

History suggests this one could be close, given it's at Bournemouth. At the same time, West Ham won there 4-0 last season and they'll be entering the new season with plenty of confidence.

Though, at the same time, the influx of cash from selling Declan Rice means no one can be sure what West Ham's team will even look like come the opener. They'll surely make a few signings between then and now - who knows what effect that will have?

Bournemouth, on the other hand, will certainly be an unknown quantity. They've appointed Iraola as their new manager, on top of a few first-team signings that could change the squad quite significantly.

And so, as with most season openers, this one has a lot of questions around it. We likely won't really know what the two teams are like until the game is over.

When is Bournemouth vs West Ham?

Bournemouth will host West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday 12th August at 3pm UK time. It'll be the 18th competitive meeting between the two sides.

This is the season opener for both sides, with each undergoing big changes over the summer transfer window.

Both will surely feel they have points to prove this coming term, with West Ham looking to return to prominence following their European glory and the Cherries hoping to consolidate themselves as a solid top-flight outfit once again under new management.