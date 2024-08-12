West Ham and Julen Lopetegui are undergoing complete squad surgery this summer, already completing seven incomings, whilst sanctioning four sales, and having a few more outgoings on free transfers/end of contracts.

Their challenge for the 2024/25 Premier League season will be to return to a European qualification spot, having missed out last season, finishing ninth with 52 points. This will all be whilst Lopetegui is trying to implement a new system and a change of philosophy.

Changing from a largely counterattacking side to one who wants to build out from the back, keep possession and imprint themselves on the game, is a big reason the squad has undergone such big change, looking to bring in players who suit their new style.

West Ham close to their next transfer

The Irons have already confirmed the captures of attackers such as Nicklas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme and Crysencio Summerville this summer.

However, the defence hasn't been ignored either with Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo set to form a new tight-knit centre-back partnership.

They could now be joined by another defender with the Hammers close to wrapping up a new move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Aaron Wan-Bissaka will become a West Ham player today, all the documents are already in place, and the medical will be completed today to confirm his move from Manchester United.

The fee will be £15m according to Romano, and this deal will then allow United to sign their replacement, Noussair Mazraoui, which is part of the domino effect of Wan-Bissaka to West Ham.

Wan-Bissaka made 30 appearances in all competitions for United last season, providing three assists, and contributing to five clean sheets in his 2,411 minutes played.

How Wan-Bissaka could improve Jarrod Bowen

Most likely to partner Wan-Bissaka on the right flank, is West Ham's top scorer last season, Jarrod Bowen, who made 44 appearances, scoring 20 goals, providing ten assists, and totaling 3,842 minutes played.

And it's the defensive qualities of Wan-Bissaka that could fully unlock Bowen, giving him less defensive responsibility, allowing him to stay higher as an outlet, and be dangerous closer to goal on a regular basis.

Wan-Bissaka vs Coufal comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Wan-Bissaka Coufal Assists 0.11 0.16 Progressive Carries 1.49 1.99 Progressive Passes 3.94 3.57 Pass Completion % 84.1% 70.6% Successful Take-Ons 0.86 0.41 Tackles 2.22 1.63 Blocks 1.36 1.27 Interceptions 2.25 1.13 Aerials Won 1.00 1.25 Stats taken from FBref

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

The increase in defensive actions from Wan-Bissaka would limit the workload defensively of Bowen. It wouldn't completely negate it, especially against the "bigger" sides, but by having a trusted 1v1 defender behind him, Bowen will be able to play further up and as an outlet at times.

Averaging 2.25 interceptions, Wan-Bissaka is excellent at anticipating play and stealing the ball by jumping into a passing lane. This will often result in launching a counter-attack, of which Bowen would be the main beneficiary, receiving the ball higher and wider, to run at his man.

The pass completion is another important metric, as the United defender is often more risk-averse in his passing, looking to play simple passes into the danger men of the team, and again, for West Ham, one of the main ones would be Bowen, who could receive the ball quicker and have an impact in the attacking phase.

Bowen is already coming off the back of a 20-goal season, having played in a variety of positions, including striker. And the addition of Wan-Bissaka could well free him up when playing on the right, allowing him to be as close to goal as possible.