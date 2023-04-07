Back in 2009, an Arsenal youth side containing a spritely Jack Wilshere lifted the FA Youth Cup, defeating Liverpool by a 4-1 margin.

Typically, Wilshere was a scorer on that evening, finding the back of the net courtesy of a penalty as he drove his teammates to success.

The career that would fall upon the midfielder's shoulders after that was extraordinary. He would go on to boss one of the best Barcelona teams we've seen in the Champions League as a teenager, but that was about as good as it got for the now 31-year-old.

Nearly 14 years on, Wilshere has retired after an injury-ravaged career that saw him never reach his true potential.

However, the former England international would prefer us to now focus on the positives. Last week, the gifted technician spoke of rediscovering his love for football.

How has he done that? Well, by coaching Arsenal's U18s. Wilshere was only ever going to land back at Arsenal but few would have predicted the roaring success he'd turn out to be behind the scenes.

Now firmly involved in the academy set-up, the Stevenage-born hero took charge of his first game against non-league Hendon last summer. Fast forward several months and he's now dining out at the Emirates, aptly guiding the club to another FA Youth Cup final.

They have achieved that feat in some style, with Myles Lewis-Skelly scoring a last-gasp extra-time winner against Manchester City at the Emirates a matter of days ago. The teenager lept the highest from a ball into the area and found the net in the dying seconds of the tie.

How poignant it would be if they were to now win that final. A key part of that has been wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri who will no doubt take most of the attention in the side, but there is a Wilshere-esque talent just lying in wait for Arsenal; Bradley Ibrahim.

Who is Bradley Ibrahim?

The 18-year-old is highly rated by those at Arsenal having trained among the senior team and been named on the bench during two Europa League clashes this term.

Described as an 'an energetic box-to-box midfielder' and a 'tireless holding midfielder' by the club's website it's clear to see where the comparisons to Wilshere come in.

Like his coach, Ibrahim is an able ball carrier while his passing range from deep is arguably what sets him apart from his peers.

His 81% pass success in the EFL Trophy, as per Sofascore, this term outlines the teen as someone who is calm in possession, while he is particularly good in front of the back four, maintaining a pass accuracy of 94% inside his own half.

The highly-gifted starlet's range of passing was on full display in that semi-final win over Manchester City a few days ago, with scout Jacek Kulig going as far as to suggest he was sending "long diagonals like prime Xavi."

That said, there is a physicality to Ibrahim's game which suggests he could be like Thomas Partey too, having won two ground duels per game in the EFL Trophy.

Indeed, there are plenty of similarities between the two, with the Ghanaian notably adept at evading the press, bullying opponents and spraying cross-field passes.

It's unlikely the FA Youth Cup star will ultimately rival Partey for a place but there is every reason to believe that Charlie Patino should be looking over his shoulder.

The Blackpool loanee is the current darling of the Arsenal academy and has been tipped for big things after scoring on his senior debut in last season's Carabao Cup.

Indeed, after scoring three times and laying on four assists for the Tangerines this term, the 19-year-old has impressed a great deal after finally being handed regular senior minutes.

As such, it feels like there will be a place ready and waiting for him in the first team next term. He will likely now face competition from young Ibrahim, however, a combative presence who is learning from one of the best to come through Hale End and progressing at a rapid rate.

Whatever way you look at it, the future seems incredibly bright for the centre of Arsenal's midfield.