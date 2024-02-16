Liverpool might sit at the summit of the Premier League but Jurgen Klopp will have reminded his players in no uncertain terms that Manchester City and Arsenal lurk ominously behind.

The former, Pep Guardiola's defending champions, have a game in hand and would go top with victory, so it's very much all in the balance and the forthcoming fixture against Brentford is an absolute must-win for the Reds.

Naturally, Liverpool have never won away to the Bees in the Premier League but will view Saturday's affair with a third-time-lucky mentality, with Mohamed Salah in contention once again after returning to full-team training this week.

Unfortunately, influential duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai remain injured and will not return until after next weekend's Carabao Cup final clash against Chelsea.

The Reds host Luton Town in midweek but Klopp is likely to field a strong line-up at the Gtech Community Stadium, with four changes to the side that defeated Burnley one week ago.

1 GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Last weekend, Caoimhin Kelleher deputised between the sticks for the third time in the Premier League this season and maintained his 100% record, and while Alisson has overcome illness, he has now been ruled out with a hamstring injury and the Irishman will start between the sticks once again.

Kelleher is a competent back-up but Alisson is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world and Klopp will be anxiously hoping for a swift recovery.

2 RB - Conor Bradley

Alexander-Arnold is back on the sidelines after aggravating his knee injury but have no fear Liverpool fans: Conor Bradley is back in line for a starting berth.

Bradley's incredible emergence was paused as he took compassionate leave but the 20-year-old is back on Merseyside and will be eager to add to his one goal and five assists last month.

3 CB - Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate missed out last week after picking up two yellow cards during the insipid defeat against Arsenal in London at the start of the month, though the Frenchman will be confident of a much happier return to the capital tomorrow.

He's been brilliant this term and has stepped up with some first-class displays after Joel Matip's season-ending ACL injury back in December, recently described as an “absolute beast” by one analyst.

4 CB - Virgil van Dijk

Barring any unforeseen late drama, Virgil van Dijk should make his 250th Liverpool appearance on Saturday, having captained Liverpool toward a title chase this season.

The Dutchman fell by the wayside last term but has been in imperious form this year and will be crucial in nullifying Toney's dominance in the final third.

5 LB - Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson has been so reliable for Liverpool over the years but has spent the lion's share of the current campaign on the periphery, requiring shoulder surgery after international duty back in October and being kept out of the side by the in-form Joe Gomez after recovering fitness last month.

The Scotland captain was in stunning form against Burnley last weekend though and made five key passes, so he is likely to start despite Gomez recovering from flu this week.

6 DM - Wataru Endo

Wataru Endo was awarded Liverpool's Player of the Month for December but saw his club progress halted by international duty with Japan throughout January.

The 30-year-old started last week, winning nine duels and making four tackles, so should feature from the outset once again.

7 CM - Harvey Elliott

Hailed as a "superstar" by pundit Joe Cole, Alexis Mac Allister has been near undroppable this season but Endo's industriousness at the base of the engine room might be a tool worth using at the Gtech, and with Harvey Elliott's impact off the bench last week, he's surely deserving of a start.

The 20-year-old is delightfully creative and has the skill and vision to unlock the Bees defence. He has to start just his fourth Premier League match of the season.

8 CM - Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones is possibly Liverpool's most underrated player and will be so important in stuffing Thomas Frank's side's threat and establishing control in the centre of the park.

As per FBref, the dynamic midfielder ranks among the top 12% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals, the top 13% for assists, the top 4% for pass completion, the top 7% for progressive carries, the top 12% for successful take-ons and the top 20% for tackles per 90.

9 RW - Diogo Jota

Recently crowned Premier League Player of the Month, there is no question that Diogo Jota is a man bang in form, and if fitness levels prevail the Portuguese ace will be a defining figure over the coming months.

Diogo Jota: Key Characteristics Strengths Weaknesses Finishing Ball retention Passing Long shots Defensive contribution Source: WhoScored

Salah is fit again but might just have to settle for the bench on his first time back in action, although Jota's "clinical" - as he has been called by reporter Neil Jones - nature will leave few supporters concerned.

10 LW - Luis Diaz

There's no shirking away from the fact that Luis Diaz could have done better throughout large portions of the campaign, but the Colombian winger has been much-improved across recent outings and boasts four goals and three assists since the new year.

His electricity and dynamism will be crucial to wrongfooting the Brentford backline and handing his side another crucial victory in the Premier League title race.

11 CF - Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez was back amongst the goals against Burnley and has now clinched 12 strikes and 11 assists in all competitions this term.

A flawed, fantastic phenom, the Uruguayan just never says no and will be a thorn against a Brentford side that might just struggle to stop him from finding that one moment to pounce.

Liverpool predicted line-up in full vs Brentford: (GK) Alisson; (RB) Conor Bradley, (CB) Ibrahima Konate, (CB) Virgil van Dijk, (LB) Andy Robertson; (DM) Wataru Endo, (CM) Harvey Elliott, (CM) Curtis Jones; (RW) Diogo Jota, (LW) Luis Diaz, (CF) Darwin Nunez.