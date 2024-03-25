Everton fans still have something to get excited about, despite all the sanctions and risk of relegation that has plagued the club so far this season, as the Bramley Moore Dock stadium is getting closer towards completion.

Since the late 20th century, there have been plans to construct a new Everton stadium to replace Goodison Park. When the Bramley-Moore river port was selected as the new venue's location in 2017, the issue gained traction. However, works did not begin until the summer of 2021 since there were still a number of unresolved concerns, including funding for the construction and public consultation.

The last five clubs to move stadiums in the Premier League

Season (moved in to new stadium) Club Old stadium New stadium 2020-2021 Brentford Griffin Park Gtech Community Stadium 2019-2020 Tottenham Hotspur White Hart Lane/Wembley Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 2016-2017 West Ham Upton Park London Stadium 2006-2007 Arsenal Highbury The Emirates 2003-2004 Manchester City Maine Road The Etihad

So, with excitement building, here is a look at all the latest information regarding Everton's new stadium...

Bramley Moore Dock stadium latest

The construction of Everton's new stadium is moving along quickly; the team is expected to play their first competitive match by the banks of the Mersey in less than eighteen months.

More than 30,000 of the 52,888 seats have already been installed; the remaining seats are scheduled to be erected by the end of this summer. The pitch laying is also scheduled to start next month. As well as this, the majestic South Stand has had glass placed all around and even the large home dressing room space cored out.

After two years of development, Everton will take over the keys from contractor Laing O'Rourke later this year. And, August 2025 will be the team's first competitive match at the location.

Cost

The club announced last year that a £500 million building cost lock had been reached with constructor Laing O'Rourke.

However, Moshiri stated that "Building a £760m stadium, which will be one of the best in the country, is an enormous challenge for a club" in a TalkSport interview.

And, people close to the club have stated that the exaggerated amount probably includes future stadium development costs as well as extra expenses for planning, architecture, and design during the stadium's construction.

Bramley Moore Dock design

Everton's brand-new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock is a cutting-edge venue that combines traditional features with contemporary architecture. The goal of this future stadium is to include elements of the nearby historical landmark while preserving the intimacy of Goodison Park. The design has a dynamic steel and glass roof structure that reflects the city's maritime past, as well as a brick base that pays homage to the renowned Archibald Leitch latticework found in Goodison Park.

The stadium will have four unique stands, including a big steep home stand that can accommodate 13,000 supporters, and a capacity of 52,000 with the possibility to expand to 62,000. Rail seating and potential conversion to safe standing areas are made easier by the design. As permitted by Premier League regulations, spectators will be close to the action, with large public areas available for matchday and outside of matchday, with a Fan Plaza for entertainment purposes, which aims to be as large as Liverpool's Pier Head.

Bramley Moore is aligned north-south to maximise wind and sunshine conditions and is built to magnify the noise of matches. And, most importantly, it is anticipated to bring about an approximate £1.3 billion economic boost to Liverpool.

As mentioned above, August 2025 will be the team's first competitive match at the location, despite it being on schedule to be finished by the end of 2024. In addition to logistical and commercial considerations, this choice was made after nearly 10,000 supporters responded to a poll distributed to all of them. Most people thought it would be better to have one whole last season at Goodison Park.

However, fans will be hoping that their last season at Goodison Park won't be in the Championship, with another potential points deduction looming.

There will most likely be opportunities for visits to the stadium and the surrounding area beforehand, as well as events being held to warm up the venue and make sure everything is all good, but for you football fans, you're gonna still have to wait a good while.