In football, certain teams are almost as iconic as the sport itself. Whether it's the pure white of Real Madrid, the red of Manchester United, or the blue and garnet of Barcelona, some clubs are just instantly recognisable to people in all corners of the globe.

However, one shirt and team is perhaps more synonymous with the beautiful game than any other: Brazil. The yellow and green shirts of the Seleção are unmistakable, and some of the players who have worn them are the greatest and most skilful stars to have ever played the game.

Whether it's for the national team or for their club sides, the South American powerhouse has produced some of the most beloved and respected footballers of all time, and while they haven't won the World Cup for some time now, you just know that it won't be long until they add a sixth star to that iconic crest. There's even the Copa America this summer so more success could be just around the corner.

With that, here is the list of who we believe are the ten greatest Brazilian footballers, based on their overall impact at either club or international level during their careers...

Rank Player Career span 1 Pele 1956-1977 2 Ronaldo 1993-2011 3 Garrincha 1951-1972 4 Ronaldinho 1998-2015 5 Romario 1985-2007 6 Rivaldo 1991-2015 7 Zico 1971-1994 8 Neymar 2009-present 9 Kaka 2000-2014 10 Jairzinho 1960-1981

10 Jairzinho

1960-1982

The first name on our list is an icon of the 1970 World Cup Brazilian squad, and a man who spent the vast majority of his playing career with the club he joined as a youngster: Botafogo.

The Hurricane, or o Furacão for you Portuguese speakers out there, scored 249 goals in his two-decade-spanning career, with 186 coming in just 416 appearances for Botafogo.

His incredible career came to an end in 1982 with a trophy cabinet filled to the brim and 81 national team caps to his name, in which he scored 33 goals.

9 Kaka

2000-2014

We are moving into the modern day for our next star, well almost, as the number nine spot brings with it the brilliant Kaka.

The Gama-born magician moved to AC Milan from São Paulo in 2003, and over the next six seasons, he would go on to become one of the best players in the world, winning Serie A, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Ballon d'Or, all before completing a historic £56m move to Real Madrid in June 2009, the same summer Los Blancos also welcomed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unfortunately, once in Madrid, the outrageously talented midfielder suffered from consistent knee problems, which prevented him from having the impact so many thought he would.

After another five years in which he played for Orlando City and São Paulo, he eventually retired, with 92 Brazil caps and 29 international goals to his name.

8 Neymar

2009-present

We have reached the only current player on the list, and, of course, whether you love him or hate him, Neymar Jr has to be on it.

Despite making a questionable move to the Saudi Pro League last summer, the 32-year-old has certainly had an impressive career, one that has seen him lift the Champions League with Barcelona and rack up Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain like they're nothing.

However, for all the hope that was pinned on his shoulders with the national team, the man who has more national team goals than Pele has never been able to lead the country to World Cup glory, and due to his current injury, he won't even be at this summer's Copa América.

That said, with 302 goals in 511 club matches and 79 goals in 128 national team appearances, the Mogi das Cruzes-born ace deserves to be counted among the best Seleção players of all time.

7 Zico

1971-1994

We are going back in time again, as the sixth star on this list is the player Gary Lineker described as "unbelievable," Zico.

Born in Rio de Janeiro, the 5 foot 8 midfielder was a tour de force in his home country, scoring 529 goals in 724 games for Flamengo, and while he wasn't able to win the World Cup, he was a vital member of the 1979 Copa América winning squad and eventually retired with 71 senior caps to his name.

At club level, he won a mountain of trophies for Flamengo, including seven state championships, before moving to Japanese side Kashima Antlers, where he won the league in 1993 and is now a technical adviser - whatever that is.

6 Rivaldo

1991-2015

From one icon who couldn't win a World Cup to one who starred in one, Rivaldo is the next name on the list.

The Recife-born wonder played a crucial role in Brazil's triumphant 2002 campaign in Japan and South Korea, scoring in the first five games and forming a deadly trio alongside Ronaldo and Ronaldinho - more on them later.

He might also have caught the headlines for something a little more embarrassing in the game against Turkey, but fans shouldn't forget just how brilliant a player he was. After all, you don't rack up 74 senior caps for nothing.

Moreover, he won the Coppa Italia and Champions League with AC Milan, as well as two La Ligas, a Copa del Rey, and a UEFA Super Cup with Barcelona.

5 Romario

1985-2007*

He might be playing the cold game of politics today, but during his playing career, Romario was one of the very best around.

During his international career, the Rio-born striker won 70 caps and scored 55 goals - only Neymar, Pele, and Ronaldo scored more - won two Copa Americas and the 1994 World Cup.

He was just as successful at the club level as well, winning three Eredivisie titles with PSV Eindhoven, one La Liga title with Barcelona and one league title with Vasco da Gama.

4 Ronaldinho

1998-2015

Fourth place belongs to arguably the most entertaining footballer of all time, or at least on this list anyway.

Ronaldinho started his career in his home country with Gremio before moving to PSG in 2001.

Just a couple of years and some brilliant performances later, he secured his big move to Barcelona, where he scored 70 goals in just 145 matches, won two La Liga titles and lifted the Champions League, all while enchanting fans and rivals alike with his incredible technical ability.

On the international stage, the Porto Alegre-born star won 97 caps, in which he scored 33 goals, including that one against David Seaman, won one Copa América and one World Cup.

However, the English goalkeepers union got the last laugh as Joe Hart managed to save a penalty from the great midfielder in his penultimate international game in 2013. However, we're sure he's not lost any sleep over that one in the same way Seaman might have.

3 Garrincha

1951-1972

The bronze medal goes to Garrincha, who starred alongside Pele in Brazil's 1958 World Cup triumph and then became the star four years later in the great man's absence, showing just how essential he was to the nation's footballing successes.

The extraordinary winger only made 50 senior appearances for the national team, but his impact is almost unrivalled.

In his two-decade-long playing career, he made 238 appearances for Botafogo, in which he scored 84 goals, before also playing for teams like Corinthians, Flamengo and even Atlético Junior in Colombia.

2 Ronaldo

1993-2011

The second spot on this list is reserved for, as some might call him, the real Ronaldo.

Full name Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, but often just referred to as R9, the Itaguaí-born superstar was a complete monster of a footballer.

In his 454 club appearances, the unstoppable forward scored 298 goals and provided 75 assists. He averaged a goal involvement every 1.2 games across his career, meaning the average was even better during his pomp.

At club level, he won La Liga, the Cope del Rey, the UEFA Cup, and the KNVB Cup, while at international level, he won two World Cups and two Copa Americas.

By the time he retired, he had made 98 senior appearances, in which he scored 62 goals - talk about a legacy.

1 Pele

1956-1977

We have reached the number one spot on the list, and, come on, who else could it have been?

Of course, the best Brazilian footballer of all time has to be the late great Pele, and some wouldn't stop at Brazilian either.

The sporting icon was the Messi of his era, and even though the majority of football fans today wouldn't have watched him play, they all know his name, and they almost certainly know his face.

There is plenty of debate over how many goals Pele actually scored at club level, but we can be quite sure that the number stands at a minimum of 680, whereas for Brazil, he racked up 77 goals in 92 games.

He was also the crucial player in the country's first World Cup triumph in 1958, despite being just 17 at the time. He would end his career with another two, although he missed most of the 1962 edition through injury.