Brazil have had some of the best attacking players in world football throughout their history, with the country known for their skill and flair in the final third.

The likes of Pele, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo and Neymar are just some of the iconic names associated with the nation, but who is statistically the best in front of goal? Football FanCast takes a look at the top Brazil goalscorers of all time, with a detailed view of the very best Selecao has produced…

All information correct as of 2nd April 2024.

Brazil's top male international goalscorers Rank Player Caps Goals 1 Neymar 128 79 2 Pele 92 77 3 Ronaldo 99 62 4 Romario 71 55 5 Zico 71 48 6 Bebeto 77 40 =7 Rivaldo 76 35 =7 Jairzinho 82 35 9 Ronaldinho 97 33 =10 Ademir 39 32 =10 Tostao 55 32 12 Zizinho 54 30 =13 Careca 60 29 =13 Kaka 92 29 =15 Luis Fabiano 45 28 =15 Robinho 100 28 17 Adriano 48 27 18 Roberto Rivelino 92 26 =19 Jair 39 22 =19 Socrates 60 22

Here is a detailed look at Brazil's top goalscorers:

10 Ademir

32 goals (39 caps)

Ademir, full name Ademir Marques de Menezes, represented Brazil between 1945 and 1953. He initially began his career as a winger but moved into a striker.

The former forward scored 13 of his 32 goals in the Copa America, with 1950 being the best year of his career after he found the back of the net 14 times in nine appearances.

9 Ronaldinho

33 goals (97 caps)

Known for his skills, tricks and dribbling ability, Ronaldinho also averaged a goal every three caps for Brazil during his 15-year international stint. One of his most famous goals came at the 2002 World Cup when he lobbed England goalkeeper David Seaman, with the attacking midfielder's final goal coming in 2011.

Ronaldinho remains the only player to win a World Cup, a Copa America, a Confederations Cup, a Champions League, a Copa Libertadores and a Ballon d'Or.

8 Jairzinho

35 goals (82 caps)

A Botafogo icon at club level, Jairzinho is also regarded as a legend for Brazil. The versatile forward could play anywhere in the final third and played a key role in helping Brazil win the 1970 World Cup.

He was the second-highest scorer in the competition and made the team of the tournament, while also being named in the World XI in 1971 and 1972. Jairzinho's 34th and 35th goals for Selecao came at the 1974 World Cup before he retired.

7 Rivaldo

35 goals (76 caps)

Rivaldo represented some of the biggest clubs in Europe in Barcelona and AC Milan, while at the same time, impressing for his country in what turned out to be an 11-year international career.

The left-footed forward starred for Brazil in 1999, the year he won the Ballon d'Or. He helped his country defend their Copa America title, ending the competition as top scorer and player of the tournament. Rivaldo retired from international football in 2003 at the age of 31.

6 Bebeto

40 goals (77 caps)

At club level, Bebeto made more appearances for Deportivo La Coruna than any other side. Bebeto made his debut for Brazil in 1985 and his last appearance came in 1998, but it was in 1989 that he made his mark on the international stage.

He scored a quarter of his 40 goals during that calendar year as he helped Brazil win the Copa America, and also won the World Cup in 1994.

5 Zico

48 goals (71 caps)

Attacking midfielder Zico followed in the footsteps of Pele to become Brazil's main creative outlet between 1976 and 1986, however, he never managed to lift a World Cup or Copa America title.

Regarded as one of Brazil's best, Zico played in a number of attacking roles for his country and ended with an impressive goal record before retiring from international football eight years prior to the end of his club career.

4 Romario

55 goals (71 caps)

A prolific striker who scored more than 700 goals during his career in just over 1,000 games, it is no surprise to see Romario on this list, with the forward scoring 55 goals in 71 appearances.

A World Cup winner, Romario also represented his country at the Olympic Games and was one of Brazil's biggest stars during the 1990s. His last appearance for his country was a celebratory match in 2005 at the age of 39.

3 Ronaldo

62 goals (99 caps)

Known by many now as R9, Ronaldo is regarded by many as the best centre-forward in football history. With pace, power and a clinical finisher, he terrorised defences in his prime, though he did suffer from injuries towards the end of his career.

During the early stages of his international career, Ronaldo struck up a brilliant partnership with Romario and enjoyed plenty of success for club and country, while also picking up two Ballon d'Or awards. For Brazil, Ronaldo played between 1994 and 2011, winning two World Cups, two Copa Americas and one Confederations Cup.

2 Pele

77 goals (92 caps)

Pele, regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, held the record as Brazil's top scorer for more than 50 years. He made his debut for Selecao at the age of 16, scoring against Argentina at the Maracana, and didn't look back.

In total, the forward scored an obscene total of 1,279 goals in 1,363 games, including friendlies. On the international stage, he averaged at least a goal a game in six separate calendar years. He won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, with his final appearance for Brazil coming in 1971.

1 Neymar

79 goals (128 caps)

Some may have thought that Pele's record would never be broken, however, Neymar managed to do that in September 2023, scoring his 78th and 79th goals for Brazil against Bolivia.

He began his international career at the age of 18 in 2010, scoring on his debut after coming through the ranks at Santos. Since then, he has gone on to star at club level for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, continuing to be Brazil's main man.

Unfortunately, Neymar has yet to win a World Cup or Copa America with Brazil, however, the 32-year-old may have his eyes on reaching 100 goals for his country before he retires.