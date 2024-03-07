Celtic's disappointing week could be set to get worse with a departure under threat of collapsing at the eleventh hour, it has been reported.

Celtic miss out on chance to go top

It seemed certain that Celtic would regain control of the Scottish Premiership title race when Rangers fell to a surprise defeat over the weekend. But a poor performance and a sending-off saw them fall to a surprise defeat of their own, this time against Hearts, and let their arch-rivals off the hook.

It increased the pressure on Brendan Rodgers, who is struggling to fill the large void left by Ange Postecoglou and could see the title head to the other side of Glasgow for just the second time since 2011. With speculation around the Scot's future at the helm amid reports of transfer disagreement and tactical confusion, all things are not well at Celtic Park.

Race for the title Played Won Drawn Lost GD Points Rangers 29 23 1 5 48 70 Celtic 29 21 5 3 46 68

Now matters could get worse, with one player departure in doubt after what had been reported as positive developments, and a sense of urgency around the move.

Bernabei U-turn as Brazilian media left guessing

Just 24 hours ago, Bernabei appeared set to leave Celtic imminently, with Sport Witness reporting that Argentinian sources were revealing a move was basically done for the 23-year-old, who has managed just 8 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season. He was supposed to be finalising a move to Brazilian outfit Internacional.

However, reports from Brazil have cast doubt on this in the time since, and Brazilian outlet Globo Sport (via Sport Witness) have since explained that though a move is being discussed, it is far from a done deal as had previously been suggested.

Any deal for the Hoops outcast will have to be agreed urgently, with the Brazilian transfer window closing on Thursday evening. It means that the two clubs have less than 24 hours to complete any agreement, for the Argentine defender to pass his medical and sign on the dotted line.

The structure of the deal appears to have been broadly agreed; Bernabei will join the club on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season (should a deal go through), but there appears to be confusion around just how much that option to buy will be, with Sport Witness adding that 'no one in Brazil knows how much Celtic want' for a permanent transfer.

"The report claims that the negotiations are for a loan until the end of the year with an option to buy, and it appears that no one in Brazil knows how much Celtic want that clause to be."

The 23-year-old arrived for just 4m euros but is under contract until 2027, meaning that there is still plenty of time for him to turn his career around at Celtic Park should Brendan Rodgers place his faith in him. However, given the chances he has been handed this season he may have to seek pastures new on a permanent basis.

For now though, it appears that he will have to hope that a move can be completed in the coming hours as he looks to get back to playing regular football again for at least the short term.