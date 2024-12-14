Fulham are about to make a bid for a Brazilian playmaker who could potentially replace Andreas Pereira at Craven Cottage, according to reports.

Marco Silva's side have enjoyed an impressive season so far, but face a tough test this weekend when they travel to Anfield to face league leaders Liverpool. For the fixture, the Cottagers will again have to make do without Reiss Nelson, who has been one of their star players this term.

The Arsenal loanee missed Fulham's draw with his parent club last week with a hamstring injury he suffered in the 3-1 win over Brighton at the start of the month, and it's since been confirmed that he will now be out for a further three months.

Games Reiss Nelson will miss Date Competition Liverpool vs Fulham 14/12/2024 Premier League Fulham vs Southampton 22/12/2024 Premier League Chelsea vs Fulham 26/12/2024 Premier League Fulham vs Bournemouth 29/12/2024 Premier League Fulham vs Ipswich Town 05/01/2025 Premier League Fulham vs Watford 09/01/2025 FA Cup West Ham vs Fulham 14/01/2025 Premier League Leicester vs Fulham 18/01/2025 Premier League Fulham vs Man Utd 26/01/2025 Premier League Newcastle vs Fulham 01/02/2025 Premier League Fulham vs Nottingham Forest 15/02/2025 Premier League Fulham vs Crystal Palace 22/02/2025 Premier League Wolves vs Fulham 25/02/2025 Premier League Brighton vs Fulham 08/03/2025 Premier League

Silva will also be without defender Joachim Anderson and defensive midfielder Harrison Reed for the clash, with the latter not expected to return until after the New Year - he needs surgery on a knee injury.

Fulham to bid for Bidon

With injuries racking up, Fulham could turn to the transfer market in January to add players to their squad. According to the press in Brazil, one of those players could be Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon, who Trivela claims the Cottagers could soon make a bid for.

Bidon, 19, has been one of Corinthians' key players this season, and it's understood that Fulham, alongside Arsenal, have been monitoring his progress closely.

Trivela claims that the clubs have signaled to the Brazilian club their intentions to make bids for the player in the near future, though Fulham's approach could depend on the departure of current star Pereira. The former Manchester United midfielder is a target for Ligue 1 side Marseille and a number of teams in England, including Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Fulham want to keep Pereira, who previously spoke of his unhappiness of being able to leave in the summer, until the end of the season, but if he does jump ship in January, the likelihood of a bid for Bidon would improve.

Bidon, who recently renewed his contract at Corinthians, has recently been described by renowned Brazilian scout SelecaoTalk as "one of Brazil’s biggest midfield talents".

"Took to pro football seamlessly this year," they wrote on X. "Europe's elite will be all over him soon."

In a follow-up post, they said: "There are many many top talents in Brazil. More than any other league on the planet. Breno is one of the standout ones right now playing at a very good level."