Leeds United are set to complete their sixth summer signing on Tuesday, according to reliable reporter David Ornstein.

Leeds eye multiple signings before deadline

The Whites and the 49ers Enterprises ended a month long wait for another new addition last week by bringing in Largie Ramazani from Almeria.

He became the fifth addition of the window, joining Joe Rodon, Jayden Bogle, Joe Rothwell and Alex Cairns at Elland Road. The Belgian looks set to fill the void left by Crysencio Summerville and said after signing:

“Finally I'm here, I'm excited and I can't wait to get started. You know how big the club is and it was an easy decision for me and I just decided, you know what, this is a no-brainer.

“I'm very excited to come back to England, especially to a big club like this. The fans and the club, I know how big it is. It's an emotional team, very passionate and that's something I love.

“I bring a little bit of that different flair and different type of skills. I think I can excite the fans and bring something different to the team. I think the objective is very clear and I’m just excited.”

More signings are wanted before the transfer deadline on Friday, though, with an attacker, midfielder and full-back all on the radar, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth. Now, another new attacker looks set to join him in Yorkshire under Daniel Farke.

Leeds to sign Manor Solomon from Tottenham

Winger Manor Solomon looked set to join on a season-long loan from Tottenham, with the news breaking following Leeds’ 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening. However, a move has since gone quiet in the media, and it looks as if there was late interest elsewhere in the Israel international.

Now, Ornstein has confirmed that Solomon will complete his move to the Whites on Tuesday, joining on loan without an option to buy in a boost for the 49ers and Leeds.

Solomon, called an “important” player by Fulham manager Marco Silva, picks up £60,000-a-week with Spurs and actually has a 100% win record vs Leeds. Both of his victories over the Whites came in the 2022/23 season on loan at Fulham. He scored a brilliant goal in a 2-0 FA Cup win and also came off the bench in a 2-1 Premier League victory, playing on the left wing on both occasions.

He now looks set to feature under Farke for the remainder of the campaign, offering the manager an option out wide and in an attacking midfield role, something which could be handy as the season progresses.