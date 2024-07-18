West Ham United reportedly have an agreement in place with a club as they look to secure their fourth senior signing of the summer.

West Ham want more defenders after Kilman

The Irons haven’t wasted time in the transfer market, bringing in Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras, experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a free transfer after his contract expired at Sheffield United and Max Kilman from Wolves in a £40m deal.

Kilman has reunited with Julen Lopetegui after their time together at Molineux and expressed his delight at signing for West Ham, saying via the club’s official website: “It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player.

“As soon as I was aware of the interest from the Club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here. I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves – he’s a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.

“West Ham is a massive Club and I feel this is the natural next step forward in my career. Playing in front of a passionate fan-base, with 62,500 supporters packing out London Stadium every other week, is something I am incredibly excited about.”

However, the centre-back may not be the only addition at the back this summer, with a new left-back linked to rival Emerson Palmieri. Contact was made for Ryan Sessegnon, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Tottenham, whereas Jayden Oosterwolde of Fenerbahce and Lazio’s Luca Pellegrini have also been linked.

Another centre-back to partner Kilman also appears to be on the club’s wishlist, and it looks as if the Hammers have made a breakthrough in regards to one target.

West Ham reach agreement for Jean-Clair Todibo

According to journalist Santi Aouna, West Ham and Nice have reached an agreement for the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo. The Ligue 1 side have accepted a proposal which could see the Frenchman sign on loan with the option to make a deal permanent for €36m (£30m), however, the player seemingly has his eye on a move to Juventus.

“Agreement found between Nice and West Ham for Jean-Clair Todibo. Loan with purchase option of 36M € + bonuses. The Aiglons push the player to ACCEPT the offer but the defender wants to join Juventus. JC gives priority to the sports project. Juve wants to make it their priority. Upcoming contacts between Juve and Nice.”

This is good news and bad news for the Irons, and although the clubs have reached an agreement, West Ham could find it tough to persuade Todibo to move to the Premier League.

We’ve seen that things can change, though, such as with Lille’s Leny Yoro who wanted to move to Real Madrid before deciding to join Man Utd, so who knows, there could still be hope for the Irons and a move for Todibo, dubbed a “complete package” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.