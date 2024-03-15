Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly on "borrowed time", as per a former Scottish Premiership club chief.

Celtic chasing Rangers

The former Liverpool manager is currently on his second stint with Celtic, with his first time in charge beginning in May 2016. His first tenure was of course incredibly successful, with the 51-year-old managing to win seven honours whilst at the club, with two of those being league titles.

However, despite being welcomed back to The Hoops with (mostly) open arms, his second spell with the Scottish side has been far from smooth sailing. The club currently reside in second place and have only won three of their last five Premiership games.

Brendan Rodgers' 2023/24 season at Celtic so far Games 39 Wins 25 Draws 6 Losses 8 Data from Transfermarkt

This is quite a fall from grace for Celtic following their previous season, as Ange Postecoglou's side managed to finish on 99 points and only lose three domestic games the entire campaign. The sole outlier being the 2020/21 season where Steven Gerrard led Rangers to an undefeated season with 102 points, the Bhoys have won 11 out of the last 12 titles, so anything less than first place is correctly categorised as failure.

And as Phillipe Clement's men are currently leading the way by two points, Celtic's streak of dominance could once again be stopped by their rivals. If Rodgers does fail to lead the club to a title they are expected to look to replace him in the near future, with former Aberdeen Club Chief Keith Wyness claiming the Northern Ireland manager is on "borrowed time."

Rodgers running out of time

Speaking on Football Insiders' Inside Track podcast, the 66-year-old suggested Rodgers could be replaced "within a year or two".

"I wouldn’t be surprised to see a change in manager in the off-season. I don’t know if Rodgers was the right pick," said Wyness. "It’s not a happy ship. It does seem to be on the pitch where the failings have come. It certainly seems that they’ve been underperforming in some pretty key games."

These claims come after the Hoops were knocked out of the group stages of the Champions League after only amassing four points out of a possible 18. Rodgers has, however, managed to overcome Celtic's Old Firm rivals on two occasions this term.

Despite triumphing over their arch rivals twice, Wyness went on to claim he has "no sympathy" for the 51-year-old.

"If you’re not first in Scotland, you’re nowhere – and I think the footballing side is what I’d be focusing on to find answers. I don’t have any sympathy for Rodgers. He’s a very experienced manager and he knew what he was walking into. I think he’s running on borrowed time. It’s going to be very hard to claw it back after this unhappy start.

"Even if he wins the league, I think it will only be a year or two before he ends up leaving.”